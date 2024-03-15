Cruel and predatory Inverness rapist locked up for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruel and predatory Inverness rapist locked up for eight years

Gavin Shand targeted vulnerable men while they were incapacitated, telling one of his victims: "I know you wanted it".

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Gavin Shand was jailed at The High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

A sex attacker who raped two vulnerable men was jailed for eight years today after a judge branded him “a cruel and cynical sexual predator”.

Gavin Shand attacked his first victim at a house in Inverness after the man fell asleep before telling him when he awoke: “I know you wanted it”.

Shand, 45, carried out a second sex assault on another man in a tent on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow while the victim was under the influence of heroin.

A judge told Shand at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The circumstances of this case have amply demonstrated that you are a cruel and cynical sexual predator”.

Judge Michael O’Grady KC said: “You have a nose for a vulnerable victim and an eye for an opportunity.”

Sleeping Inverness man in his 60s was Shand’s first victim

The judge said that a background report prepared on him showed he accepted no responsibility and displayed no remorse or concern.

He said that Shand’s behaviour was “appalling” and ordered that he should be kept under supervision for a further four-year period, when he will be subject to licence in the community and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Shand had previously denied a series of charges during an earlier trial at the High Court in Inverness.

He was convicted after a jury found him guilty of two rape charges, two further sex offences, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Shand attacked and raped his first victim, who was in his 60s, at an address in Inverness on an occasion between January and August 2022, when the man was sleeping and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

The victim told a carer, who visited him at his home, that he had woken to find Shand having sex with him.

He said Shand told him:  “I know you wanted it.”

Shand also exposed himself when he was at the house and asked the victim to perform oral sex on him.

Second victim of Shand’s had passed out after being injected at a ‘junkie den’

The second victim met the sex offender in Glasgow in August 2022.

He said Shand was looking for a place to use drugs while he needed someone to help him get a fix.

The victim, who was in his 30s, said he thought he was “lucky” at the time of the chance encounter and offered to take him to a “junkie den”.

He said he passed out after being injected with the drug and came around to find Shand carrying out a sex act on him.

“I tried to push him back off me,” he told the court.

Shand carried out the sex attack and rape on the man at a tent on the south embankment of the River Clyde near Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Shand preyed on one victim on the south embankment of the River Clyde near Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View

The victim described how Shand offered him money and drugs to keep quiet about the sexual assault.

Defence counsel John Brannigan told the court that he thought custody was the inevitable disposal in the case and the judge said: “We can both agree on that”.

Mr Brannigan said Shand’s life was blighted by addiction issues but was assessed as suitable for an offender programme aimed at making changes.

Shand was also placed on the sex offenders register.

