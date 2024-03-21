Patience paying off for Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf

Max Sheaf is eager to put his stamp on Ross County’s side after making his first team breakthrough.

Midfielder Sheaf was brought to Dingwall by Malky Mackay last summer, joining from English seventh-tier side Redditch United.

The move provided an opportunity for Sheaf to resurrect his career at professional level, having come through the youth ranks at Hull City before joining Gloucester City after his release in 2021.

Sheaf initially found game time hard to come by, with his first league outing coming as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone in November – which proved to be Mackay’s final game in charge.

Although he made three successive starts under Derek Adams around the turn of the year, Sheaf has enjoyed his most sustained run under interim boss Don Cowie in recent weeks, having started five of the Staggies’ last six games.

Sheaf is eager to make the most of the opportunity to show what he can do.

He said: “Personally, I have had to stay patient. I knew it would take some time to get used to the league and the pace of the game.

“You’ve got to look at how you can tweak things – mentally, physically, technically or tactically.

“Training with the boys every day obviously helps, but I also just watch a lot of football and try to put that into practice on the pitch.

“It has taken me a while, which I knew it would, but I was always confident I would break in.

“I just want to keep improving and striving to get experience under my belt.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot more to give. My off the ball stuff is getting there, but I want to put my stamp on things in possession as well.”

Sheaf stepping up to Scottish Premiership challenge

Having made the switch to Scottish football, Sheaf knew it would always take time for him to adapt.

The 24-year-old is enjoying the challenges he is being exposed to, as he aims to help the 11th-placed Staggies remain in the top flight.

Sheaf added: “I knew coming up here was going to be a step up, but it was one I was confident I could make.

“Looking back on things, and looking forward as well, it’s a league where you will get punished if you make mistakes.

“It’s fast and physical, but there are so many talented players in it too.

“When you come up against the big hitters at the top of the table, you have to relish it and see where you’re at.

“These last games are so important because we want to stay in this league, and push on again next season.”

County squad have kept midfielder focused

Relocating to the Highlands has been no obstacle for Sheaf, who grew up in Kent before leaving home to sign for Hull as a teenager.

The Englishman says the Staggies’ squad helped to keep him focused during his spell out of the team.

He added: “To be fair, moving up was probably the easiest part of it.

“I’ve been away from home since I was 16, so that wasn’t new to me. I was used to that.

“Having the group of boys and staff here, it helps a lot more.

“In turn, things take care of themselves on the pitch. It was always going to be a big change on the pitch, but it was one I was really looking forward to, so it’s been good.

“When you’ve got the players, staff and fanbase around you, even when you’re not involved you still feel a part of it.

“That makes it easier to push harder and get what you’re missing – getting on the pitch and playing.”

Staggies interim boss impressed by Sheaf’s impact

Cowie has been thrilled with the way Sheaf has come of age since he stepped into the role of interim manager.

Cowie said: “Max is someone who demands from his team-mates.

“He’s a winner, and he’s not frightened to give someone a telling off if he thinks it’s the right thing to do.

“He’s got an old head on his shoulders considering how inexperienced he is.

“He came in when we had a lot of injuries, and I’ve been really impressed with how he has stepped up considering he didn’t have a lot of minutes.”