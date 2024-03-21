Patience paying off for Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patience paying off for Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf

Sheaf has broken into the Staggies' side under Don Cowie, having started five of the last six games.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS

Max Sheaf is eager to put his stamp on Ross County’s side after making his first team breakthrough.

Midfielder Sheaf was brought to Dingwall by Malky Mackay last summer, joining from English seventh-tier side Redditch United.

The move provided an opportunity for Sheaf to resurrect his career at professional level, having come through the youth ranks at Hull City before joining Gloucester City after his release in 2021.

Sheaf initially found game time hard to come by, with his first league outing coming as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone in November – which proved to be Mackay’s final game in charge.

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: Shutterstock.

Although he made three successive starts under Derek Adams around the turn of the year, Sheaf has enjoyed his most sustained run under interim boss Don Cowie in recent weeks, having started five of the Staggies’ last six games.

Sheaf is eager to make the most of the opportunity to show what he can do.

He said: “Personally, I have had to stay patient. I knew it would take some time to get used to the league and the pace of the game.

“You’ve got to look at how you can tweak things – mentally, physically, technically or tactically.

“Training with the boys every day obviously helps, but I also just watch a lot of football and try to put that into practice on the pitch.

“It has taken me a while, which I knew it would, but I was always confident I would break in.

“I just want to keep improving and striving to get experience under my belt.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot more to give. My off the ball stuff is getting there, but I want to put my stamp on things in possession as well.”

Sheaf stepping up to Scottish Premiership challenge

Having made the switch to Scottish football, Sheaf knew it would always take time for him to adapt.

The 24-year-old is enjoying the challenges he is being exposed to, as he aims to help the 11th-placed Staggies remain in the top flight.

Max Sheaf in action for Ross County against Hearts. Image:

Sheaf added: “I knew coming up here was going to be a step up, but it was one I was confident I could make.

“Looking back on things, and looking forward as well, it’s a league where you will get punished if you make mistakes.

“It’s fast and physical, but there are so many talented players in it too.

“When you come up against the big hitters at the top of the table, you have to relish it and see where you’re at.

“These last games are so important because we want to stay in this league, and push on again next season.”

County squad have kept midfielder focused

Relocating to the Highlands has been no obstacle for Sheaf, who grew up in Kent before leaving home to sign for Hull as a teenager.

The Englishman says the Staggies’ squad helped to keep him focused during his spell out of the team.

Max Sheaf in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He added: “To be fair, moving up was probably the easiest part of it.

“I’ve been away from home since I was 16, so that wasn’t new to me. I was used to that.

“Having the group of boys and staff here, it helps a lot more.

“In turn, things take care of themselves on the pitch. It was always going to be a big change on the pitch, but it was one I was really looking forward to, so it’s been good.

“When you’ve got the players, staff and fanbase around you, even when you’re not involved you still feel a part of it.

“That makes it easier to push harder and get what you’re missing – getting on the pitch and playing.”

Staggies interim boss impressed by Sheaf’s impact

Cowie has been thrilled with the way Sheaf has come of age since he stepped into the role of interim manager.

Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Cowie said: “Max is someone who demands from his team-mates.

“He’s a winner, and he’s not frightened to give someone a telling off if he thinks it’s the right thing to do.

“He’s got an old head on his shoulders considering how inexperienced he is.

“He came in when we had a lot of injuries, and I’ve been really impressed with how he has stepped up considering he didn’t have a lot of minutes.”

