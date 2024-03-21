How Aberdeen band The Jasmine Minks signed to legendary Creation Records

Formed in Aberdeen in 1983 The Jasmine Minks would become a key band on legendary Creation Records, the label that broke Oasis.

Creation also launched the careers of Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine, Ride, The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Boo Radleys.

Granite City indie greats The Jasmine Minks were at the forefront of Creation when linking up with label founder Alan McGee after moving to London.

The Jasmine Minks were the first band to release a long player on Creation with mini-album Two Three Four Five Six Seven, All Good Preachers Go to Heaven in 1984.

Creation had only previously released two albums, both compilations.

The Jasmine Minks were so influential and respected Oasis singer Liam Gallagher attended one of their shows, as did Bernard Butler of Suede.

Now the band are set for an emotional homecoming when headlining Cafe Drummonds in Aberdeen on Friday, March 22.

However The Jasmine Minks refuse to rest on past glories and are as relevant as ever having recently released the We Make Our Own History album to acclaim.

Guitarist/vocalist Wattie Duncan said: “Jim (Shepherd, guitar/vocals) had recorded a demo on a wee four track at his place in Selhurst Road and sent it in to music magazine Melody Maker.

“They named it demo of the week which was a big thing back then.

“Alan (McGee) heard about it and came along to Alaska Studios (Waterloo) and listened to the band play.

“One of the songs was Think! which was ultimately the first single.

“We were on Creation through the eighties until ’89.

“When Alan stopped Creation and set up Poptones we were one of the first bands he lined up on that.

“Alan said he wanted to sign us for Poptones so we did the album Daddy Dog (2001).”

Championed by Creation founder

Creation founder McGee hailed The Jasmine Minks as the ” first real Creation band” and said they were “an amazing unknown gem of a band. Working-class heroes.”

Released in 1984 Think! was the fourth single on Creation following releases by The Legend!, The Revolving Paint Dream and Biff Bang Pow!

Wattie said: “The fact Alan always championed us is brilliant.

“There were the original bands like us, The Loft, The Weather Profits and Biff Bang Pow! on Creation and Primal Scream were always there.

“My Bloody Valentine were also on Creation.

“Alan loved My Bloody Valentine and really believed in them.

“Kevin (Shields, My Bloody Valentine guitarist) was so innovative, it was incredible what they were doing.

“Then it really kicked off in the nineties when Creation got the commercial success with Oasis and Primal Scream.

“The ultimate one for Alan was Oasis.

“Alan had gone up to Glasgow to see his sister and saw Oasis play King Tuts’ Wah Wah Hut and signed them (Monday, May 31, 1993).”

Liam Gallagher is a fan of the band

Following their debut The Jasmine Minks would go on to release an acclaimed eponymous album on Creation in 1986.

It was followed by influential Another Age (1988) and Scratch the Surface (1989).

The Jasmine Minks were highly revered by many of the Britain’s top music stars.

Wattie said: “Alan used to run a club at the Notting Hall Arts Centre called the Radio Four Club.

“Jim and I went down where to play as a two piece one time.

“Liam Gallagher was there to watch us that night.

“It was a who’s who in that club. Bernard Butler (Suede) came to watch us and Terry Hall (The Specials) and Ian Broudie (The Lightning Seeds) were there.

“Ian Broudie was supposed to record Cut Me Deep with us but had to pull out as he was doing work with Echo and the Bunnymen.”

‘We’re still punching, we’re still in there’

The band dissolved following 1989’s Scratch The Surface.

They reunited in 2000 and released two albums: ‘Veritas’ (2000) and ‘Popartglory’ (2001).

A string of singles and EPs followed.

However We Make Our Own History, released in November last year is The Jasmine Minks’ first full length studio album of new material in 23 years.

The new album was recorded with Pat Collier who has worked with artists including Primal Scream, Ocean Colour Scene and The Wonder Stuff.

Wattie said: “We are still punching, we are still in there.

“We have known Pat since the band first went down to London in the early eighties.

“Pat started up Alaska studios beside Waterloo where we recorded a number of things, as did a lot of Creation bands.

“He know his stuff inside out and does it to such high quality. It’s great to work with Pat.”