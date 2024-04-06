Ross County’s away struggles continue as Kilmarnock loss leaves Staggies four points adrift in relegation play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s away struggles continue as Kilmarnock loss leaves Staggies four points adrift in relegation play-off spot

County were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Killie at Rugby Park, while 10th-placed St Johnstone claimed a 2-1 victory away to Hibernian.

By Andy Skinner
Ryan Leak closes down Kilmarnock's Kyle Vassell. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak closes down Kilmarnock's Kyle Vassell. Image: SNS

Ross County’s defeat to Kilmarnock evidenced how fine the margins are in the Premiership as the campaign enters its final stretch.

The Staggies looked to be coping well with difficult conditions, in the form of a fierce Ayrshire wind along with the artificial surface on which Killie have a dominant home record.

With the game firmly in the balance, Kyle Vassell’s second half strike was all it took to settle the match.

Kyle Vassell celebrates his winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

It continues County’s struggles on the road, with the Dingwall men last claiming an away point in a 2-2 draw against Livingston in January. They have not won on their travels since their last trip to Rugby Park in September.

With St Johnstone’s victory at Hibernian leaving the Staggies four points adrift in the relegation play-off spot, County must quickly find a way to rectify their away form as they approach their final six matches.

Staggies interim boss Don Cowie said: “I’m frustrated because we didn’t manage to get something out of the game.

“Like the majority of the games away from home we manage to stay in the game and then somehow find a way to lose it.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“The conditions were difficult, for both teams. But the goal came at a time where I felt we weren’t under any real pressure.

“It’s the concentration levels. I feel we have defended well enough, but in moments we switch off.

“It’s about us concentrating on ourselves, there are six games to go and we need to focus on that.”

Staggies showed intent with front three

Cowie reverted back to the three-pronged attack which had served him well in the early stages of his interim reign. Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy were brought in to join Simon Murray in attack, while Eli King also returned to midfield. Yan Dhanda, Josh Sims and Victor Loturi dropped to the bench.

Killie were in buoyant mood having already clinched a top-six place, and were looking to carry that momentum into their push to secure European football.

County had proven stubborn opponents however having claimed four points from a possible six against the Ayrshire men – and they were also the only team in the Premiership that Derek McInnes’ side had failed to score against.

Killie came within inches of changing that less than a minute into the match, when a deep cross picked out Matty Kennedy whose cushioned far post effort came back off the post.

County looked to mount pressure of their own, with Brophy unable to get enough connection on an effort when a loose ball fell his way inside the box.

Simon Murray in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Brophy tried his luck again on 15 minutes when the ball dropped to him on the edge of the box, but he could not keep his volley down.

The Staggies registered their first effort on target on 23 minutes when Connor Randall’s delivery from the left picked out Loick Ayina, but he could not get enough on his header to trouble Will Dennis.

At the other end, Killie threatened through Kyle Vassell’s header from a Danny Armstrong cross, which sailed over the bar.

Armstrong’s corner on 34 minutes created a chance for Liam Donnelly, whose near post header forced George Wickens into a smart reaction save.

Ross County’s Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

County were dealt a blow two minutes before half-time when Josh Reid was forced off injured after failing to shrug off an injury he appeared to suffer unchallenged, with George Harmon brought on to replace him.

The Staggies pushed for a breakthrough in first-half stoppage time, with Brophy and White both off target with efforts.

Jordan White in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Killie began the second half on the front foot, with Armstrong seeing a strike deflected narrowly over the bar on 50 minutes, while Vassell headed straight at Wickens from the resulting corner.

Randall’s pass carved out an opening for Murray at the other end just three minutes later, with the striker’s angled effort forcing an excellent save by Dennis.

The game was there for the taking as it progressed past the hour mark, however it was Killie who made the breakthrough on 64 minutes. Kennedy’s cross was partially cut out by Jack Baldwin but only as far as Vassell, who took aim with a low strike which crept past Wickens at his near post.

Kyle Vassell nets the winner for Kilmarnock against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie brought on Dhanda and Sims in an effort to provide greater supply to the Staggies’ frontline,

Player Ratings

KILMARNOCK (4-4-2): Dennis 6; Mayo 7, Wright 7, Findlay 7, Deas 7; Armstrong 6 (Watson 89), Donnelly 6, Polworth 6 (Ndaba 89), Kennedy 6; Vassell 7, Watkins 6.

Subs not used: O’Hara, McKenzie, Watson, Balagzi, Cameron, Stewart, Van Veen.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 6; Ayina 7, Baldwin 7, Leak 7; Efete 6 (Sims 74), Randall 7 (Khela 77), King 6, Reid 5 (Harmon 44); White 6 (Dhanda 71); Murray 7, Brophy 6.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson, Brown, Sheaf, Loturi.

Referee: Euan Anderson
Attendance: 5,473
Man of the match: Connor Randall

More from Ross County

Connor Randall in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
'It's the most settled I've been' - Connor Randall determined to keep Ross County…
Gary Mackay-Steven in action for Scotland against Portugal. Image: SNS
'We used to call him Messi' - Don Cowie preparing for two familiar faces…
Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image:
In numbers: Ross County aiming to continue strong record against Kilmarnock
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County can still apply pressure on Aberdeen and Motherwell
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to…
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Ross County determined to avoid relegation play-off peril repeat, says Victor Loturi
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie.
Don Cowie believes Ross County showed 'signs' they are good enough to escape relegation…
Michee Efete in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Michee Efete explains how Don Cowie's 'clean slate' approach is paying off for Ross…
Ross County squad celebrate securing a top six spot at at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Ross County's memorable Pittodrie moments revisited
Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Steven Ferguson thrilled with backing of Ross County fans - with over 600 expected…

Conversation