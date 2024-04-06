Ross County’s away struggles continue as Kilmarnock loss leaves Staggies four points adrift in relegation play-off spot

Ross County’s defeat to Kilmarnock evidenced how fine the margins are in the Premiership as the campaign enters its final stretch.

The Staggies looked to be coping well with difficult conditions, in the form of a fierce Ayrshire wind along with the artificial surface on which Killie have a dominant home record.

With the game firmly in the balance, Kyle Vassell’s second half strike was all it took to settle the match.

It continues County’s struggles on the road, with the Dingwall men last claiming an away point in a 2-2 draw against Livingston in January. They have not won on their travels since their last trip to Rugby Park in September.

With St Johnstone’s victory at Hibernian leaving the Staggies four points adrift in the relegation play-off spot, County must quickly find a way to rectify their away form as they approach their final six matches.

Staggies interim boss Don Cowie said: “I’m frustrated because we didn’t manage to get something out of the game.

“Like the majority of the games away from home we manage to stay in the game and then somehow find a way to lose it.

“The conditions were difficult, for both teams. But the goal came at a time where I felt we weren’t under any real pressure.

“It’s the concentration levels. I feel we have defended well enough, but in moments we switch off.

“It’s about us concentrating on ourselves, there are six games to go and we need to focus on that.”

Staggies showed intent with front three

Cowie reverted back to the three-pronged attack which had served him well in the early stages of his interim reign. Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy were brought in to join Simon Murray in attack, while Eli King also returned to midfield. Yan Dhanda, Josh Sims and Victor Loturi dropped to the bench.

Killie were in buoyant mood having already clinched a top-six place, and were looking to carry that momentum into their push to secure European football.

County had proven stubborn opponents however having claimed four points from a possible six against the Ayrshire men – and they were also the only team in the Premiership that Derek McInnes’ side had failed to score against.

Killie came within inches of changing that less than a minute into the match, when a deep cross picked out Matty Kennedy whose cushioned far post effort came back off the post.

County looked to mount pressure of their own, with Brophy unable to get enough connection on an effort when a loose ball fell his way inside the box.

Brophy tried his luck again on 15 minutes when the ball dropped to him on the edge of the box, but he could not keep his volley down.

The Staggies registered their first effort on target on 23 minutes when Connor Randall’s delivery from the left picked out Loick Ayina, but he could not get enough on his header to trouble Will Dennis.

At the other end, Killie threatened through Kyle Vassell’s header from a Danny Armstrong cross, which sailed over the bar.

Armstrong’s corner on 34 minutes created a chance for Liam Donnelly, whose near post header forced George Wickens into a smart reaction save.

County were dealt a blow two minutes before half-time when Josh Reid was forced off injured after failing to shrug off an injury he appeared to suffer unchallenged, with George Harmon brought on to replace him.

The Staggies pushed for a breakthrough in first-half stoppage time, with Brophy and White both off target with efforts.

Killie began the second half on the front foot, with Armstrong seeing a strike deflected narrowly over the bar on 50 minutes, while Vassell headed straight at Wickens from the resulting corner.

Randall’s pass carved out an opening for Murray at the other end just three minutes later, with the striker’s angled effort forcing an excellent save by Dennis.

The game was there for the taking as it progressed past the hour mark, however it was Killie who made the breakthrough on 64 minutes. Kennedy’s cross was partially cut out by Jack Baldwin but only as far as Vassell, who took aim with a low strike which crept past Wickens at his near post.

Cowie brought on Dhanda and Sims in an effort to provide greater supply to the Staggies’ frontline,

Player Ratings

KILMARNOCK (4-4-2): Dennis 6; Mayo 7, Wright 7, Findlay 7, Deas 7; Armstrong 6 (Watson 89), Donnelly 6, Polworth 6 (Ndaba 89), Kennedy 6; Vassell 7, Watkins 6.

Subs not used: O’Hara, McKenzie, Watson, Balagzi, Cameron, Stewart, Van Veen.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 6; Ayina 7, Baldwin 7, Leak 7; Efete 6 (Sims 74), Randall 7 (Khela 77), King 6, Reid 5 (Harmon 44); White 6 (Dhanda 71); Murray 7, Brophy 6.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson, Brown, Sheaf, Loturi.

Referee: Euan Anderson

Attendance: 5,473

Man of the match: Connor Randall