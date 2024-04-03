In numbers: Ross County aiming to continue strong record against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

In numbers: Ross County aiming to continue strong record against Kilmarnock

Killie are enjoying an excellent season, but have failed to get the better of the Staggies in two previous meetings.

Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image:

By Andy Skinner

Don Cowie will become the third different Ross County manager to face Kilmarnock this season – and he is looking to build on a strong record laid down by his predecessors.

Given the respective league positions – Killie sit fourth having already clinched a top-six place, while the Staggies are in the relegation play-off spot – the head-to-head record between the sides appears to be something of a statistical anomaly.

County have taken four points from a possible six against Killie this season, which is more than both Celtic and Rangers achieved from the opening two rounds of Premiership fixtures.

The Staggies are also the only side which Derek McInnes’ men have failed to score against.

Jordan White in action against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

The two shut-outs which County have recorded against Killie are among just six they have kept all season.

County’s 1-0 victory at Rugby Park under Malky Mackay in September, courtesy of Simon Murray’s early second half header, is one of only three defeats the Ayrshire side have suffered at home.

The other two have come at the hands of second-placed Rangers and third-placed Hearts.

By contrast that remains County’s only win on the road this season, with their five other victories all coming in Dingwall.

The two sides also met at Victoria Park in November, in what was Derek Adams’ first match after returning for a third spell in charge of County.

Ryan Leak in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

On that occasion, the sides had to settle for a goalless draw in what was the first of only 12 matches which Adams would take charge of.

Cowie looking for Staggies to take confidence to Ayrshire

Interim manager Cowie, who was in place as assistant manager for both previous encounters against Killie, is well aware of the high standards his side must meet in order to continue the strong record.

Cowie said: “We have won there already this season, which not a lot of teams have done, so we have to take a lot of confidence from that.

Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“They were very different scenarios – I believe I’m Ross County’s third manager in those three games against Kilmarnock.

“They are all unique in their own sense, so we just have to prepare for the Kilmarnock of now, who are very good.

“Derek has done an incredible job there off the back of being promoted to the Premiership two years ago.

“Last year they managed to stay in the league, and what they have managed to do this year has been unbelievable.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. Image: SNS

“They are a very dangerous team, especially in wide areas and up front. They are very good at set plays, they score lots of goals, and have a very good home record.

“We will have to be at our best to get a positive result, but we’ll be prepared and ready for that.”

Conversation