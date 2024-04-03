In numbers: Ross County aiming to continue strong record against Kilmarnock

Don Cowie will become the third different Ross County manager to face Kilmarnock this season – and he is looking to build on a strong record laid down by his predecessors.

Given the respective league positions – Killie sit fourth having already clinched a top-six place, while the Staggies are in the relegation play-off spot – the head-to-head record between the sides appears to be something of a statistical anomaly.

County have taken four points from a possible six against Killie this season, which is more than both Celtic and Rangers achieved from the opening two rounds of Premiership fixtures.

The Staggies are also the only side which Derek McInnes’ men have failed to score against.

The two shut-outs which County have recorded against Killie are among just six they have kept all season.

County’s 1-0 victory at Rugby Park under Malky Mackay in September, courtesy of Simon Murray’s early second half header, is one of only three defeats the Ayrshire side have suffered at home.

The other two have come at the hands of second-placed Rangers and third-placed Hearts.

By contrast that remains County’s only win on the road this season, with their five other victories all coming in Dingwall.

The two sides also met at Victoria Park in November, in what was Derek Adams’ first match after returning for a third spell in charge of County.

On that occasion, the sides had to settle for a goalless draw in what was the first of only 12 matches which Adams would take charge of.

Cowie looking for Staggies to take confidence to Ayrshire

Interim manager Cowie, who was in place as assistant manager for both previous encounters against Killie, is well aware of the high standards his side must meet in order to continue the strong record.

Cowie said: “We have won there already this season, which not a lot of teams have done, so we have to take a lot of confidence from that.

“They were very different scenarios – I believe I’m Ross County’s third manager in those three games against Kilmarnock.

“They are all unique in their own sense, so we just have to prepare for the Kilmarnock of now, who are very good.

“Derek has done an incredible job there off the back of being promoted to the Premiership two years ago.

“Last year they managed to stay in the league, and what they have managed to do this year has been unbelievable.

“They are a very dangerous team, especially in wide areas and up front. They are very good at set plays, they score lots of goals, and have a very good home record.

“We will have to be at our best to get a positive result, but we’ll be prepared and ready for that.”