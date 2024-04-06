Caley Thistle tee up Hampden showdown after long-awaited home win against Arbroath

Duncan Ferguson has challenged his Caley Thistle players to round off this season with more wins to secure Championship safety.

The Inverness boss was speaking after his ninth-placed side won 2-1 at home to now all-but-doomed basement visitors Arbroath.

This was the Highlanders’ first home league win in almost four months too, so it was a long time coming for their long-suffering fans.

In gusty conditions, full-back Wallace Duffy gave ICT the lead late in the first half, but Leighton McIntosh fired the visitors level just after the hour.

Arbroath finished with 10 men when Ricky Little was sent off for collecting two bookings before on-loan Ross County striker Alex Samuel smashed home the winner with 10 minutes to go.

The result hauls ICT to within one point of Queen’s Park, who are their hosts next Saturday. The Spiders crashed 5-0 against Dundee United to now be 11 goals worse off than Inverness.

What a chance to get finally out of the relegation play-off spot with four games to go. It was also their first home league win for almost five months.

The Gayfield side’s defeat means they are all but down.

With a far inferior goal difference and a 12-point gap between these sides, they are returning to League one, with the title-chase towards the Premiership two years ago under Dick Campbell a distant memory.

All eyes now on the trip to Hampden

Ferguson was delighted his players kept their cool when pegged back and kept working away to seal a big result.

He said: “It was a much-needed win. We have been playing well but not picking up three points. At this stage of the season, we need to win games and score goals and we did that today.

“We were worthy winners. We kept at it. We could have been two or three up, but we stuck at it and Wallace Duffy got another important goal for us, as he did at Dundee United recently (in the 1-1 draw).

“We were a bit edgy in the second half. After having so many chances in the first half, and we only went in 1-0 up, you always felt Arbroath were in the game. One chance was always going to come and Leighton McIntosh hit a great shot to equalise.

“We showed character and it was a great finish by Alex to finish. Alex has been playing well but the goals have not been there (since late January).

“There are teams above Queen’s Park we want to close the gap on. We are looking to go undefeated in these four games. That will give us a great chance.

“Of course, we need a couple of wins within that but it is a massive game on Saturday. They took a doing off Dundee United (5-0) which will hurt their goal difference. It’s a cup final for us. We played really well last time at Hampden (4-1 win).”

Strugglers were seeking rare victory

These bottom two teams are in those positions for a reason. Since Arbroath won here in December, they had won just once in 16 outings, with 10 defeats to boot.

Inverness, without a home league win since mid-November, had achieved just one victory in their last 10 games in league and cup.

The same starting 11 which was edged out 1-0 at Partick Thistle last week, started this one.

Arbroath 2-1 home loss against Airdrie last Tuesday put them on the brink of relegation.

The match kicked off six minutes late as he officials had issues with the communication equipment.

Samuel went close twice, with a shot hitting woodwork before seeing a shot and turn turned around the post by Max Boruc.

The players continued to do what they could despite the conditions and it took another Boruc stop, this time from Dundee loanee Max Anderson, after he was picked out cleverly by Billy Mckay.

On the stroke of half-time, Remi Savage was forced off with a head blow after team-mate Cammy Kerr’s swipe for the ball accidentally caught him.

45' | 1-0 GOALLLLLLLLLLL! WALLACE DUFFY OPENS THE SCORING! pic.twitter.com/CnDc1ZzpMF — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 6, 2024

Duffy and Samuel earn vital victory

Moments later, it was 1-0 for Inverness as a neat pass into the box from Samuel found attacking right-back Duffy and he coolly swept the ball past Boruc into the net.

Four minutes into the second half, Boruc was on hand again for Arbroath as he clutched a drive from Billy Mckay as the forward hit the mark from the edge of the box.

Chances were few and far between, but from nothing Arbroath drew level, as the Angus men won possession just outside the box and McIntosh crashed home a fine strike from 20 yards.

With 14 minutes to go, Arbroath were reduced to 10 men as Little was sent packing for a second bookable offence for bringing down Billy Mckay.

ICT grasped the win with 10 minutes remaining when Samuel showed power and precision before swerving a right-footed shot into the net beyond the reach of Boruc after Billy Mckay provided the assist.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 6, Carragher 6, Savage 5 (Devine 45), Boyes 6, Duffy 6, Kerr 6, Lawal 6 (Longstaff 73), Anderson 6, Harper 7, Billy Mckay 6 (Doran 88), Samuel 7.

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), MacGregor, Pepple, Brooks, Ujdur.

ARBROATH (4-4-2): Boruc 7, Walker 6 (Lyon 64), Delaney 6, Little 6, Murray 6 (Dow 73), Gold 5 (McKenna 34), Slater 6, Mackinnon 6, Bird 7 (Stowe 73), McIntosh 6, Stewart 6.

Subs not used: Gaston (GK), Steele, Jacobs, Teale, Robinson.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 2223.

Man of the match: Alex Samuel.