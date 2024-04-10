Ross County boss Don Cowie plots club’s first-ever win over Rangers

Don Cowie sees no reason why Ross County cannot beat Rangers for the first time – and give themselves a fighting chance of automatic Premiership survival to boot.

The Dingwall club’s interim manager is relishing the chance to guide the Staggies to a first-ever competitive victory over the title-chasing Light Blues this Sunday.

This will be the 41-year-old’s 10th game in charge since replacing Derek Adams and his spell kicked off with a 3-1 defeat at Ibrox in February – a contest the visitors were in until John Souttar’s deep stoppage-time third goal for the hosts.

A superb performance from County goalkeeper George Wickens in particular ensured Rangers were made to sweat for their victory that evening in Glasgow.

This Sunday lunchtime, the match is in Dingwall, and Cowie pointed to the fact County recently beat third-placed Hearts 2-1 there for the first time since 2017.

County go into this weekend in the relegation play-off position, four points behind St Johnstone, who host Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Motherwell had not won at Ibrox in the top-flight since 1997, but did so with a 2-1 triumph last month, so it’s not mission impossible.

Ross County out to cause huge upset

Cowie said: “Records are there to be broken.

“We hadn’t beaten Hearts for a long time, and that was well-documented before the game.

“We’ve shown that we can change that, and we’ll be doing everything we can to change that this Sunday.”

Rangers fans will turn out in big numbers and in loud volume this Sunday – and Cowie wants County to earn enough points in their final six matches to ensure the big guns return in 2024/25.

He said: “This is why we are trying as hard as we can, because we want Rangers and Celtic to be coming here next year.

“We want to be a part of this league. We’ve worked ever so hard over a number of years to maintain our status in the Premiership, and that’s no different this year.

“We’ll give it everything we can to make that happen.”

Home fans pushing County forward

County have fared better at the Global Energy Stadium this term, with 19 points collected at home compared to just eight on their travels.

Cowie credits the backing of their supporters in helping the side be more competitive against their visitors.

He added: “It’s one of those things. You try and look at each game and I see the performance levels we’ve put in at away games as being really good.

“I thought Aberdeen two weeks ago was our best away performance – and we came away with nothing (in a 2-1 defeat).

“It’s hard to pinpoint the reason. We’ve played worse and won games this season, so it’s just a case of trying to learn from those experiences.

“At home, I just feel that the fans have really bought into what we’re trying to do.

“They’re seeing a group of players who are giving everything for their club, and the players seem to be feeling really comfortable at home and performing against some really good teams and getting points out of it.

“My job is to try and find the formula away from home to add to that home form.”

Rangers will head to the Highlands one point behind front-runners Celtic after their rearranged midweek game at Dundee was postponed due to a waterlogged Dens Park pitch.