Interim manager Don Cowie believes Ross County showed ‘signs’ they are good enough to escape relegation threat in defeat to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Interim manager Don Cowie believes Ross County showed ‘signs’ they are good enough to escape relegation threat in defeat to Aberdeen

The interim boss said he saw 'really good signs' in the performances of his players.

By Sophie Goodwin
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie.
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie believes his side showed “signs” they are good enough to escape the threat of relegation despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen.

At Pittodrie, Simon Murray’s 26th-minute header cancelled out Bojan Miovski’s early opener, but County suffered defeat following Jamie McGrath’s effort in the 78th minute.

The defeat leaves the Staggies sitting 11th in the relegation play-off spot with 28 points, one behind St Johnstone – who were beaten 2-1 by Dundee – and now six behind the ninth-placed Dons.

In their two remaining games before the split, Cowie’s side travel to Kilmarnock before hosting Rangers on April 6.

Following the defeat at Pittodrie, Cowie said: “There are still seven games to go and that is 21 points. There are a lot of points to play for.

“We know when we go into the split, everyone plays each other at the bottom of the league.

“We’re not interested in anyone else. All we have to do is focus on Ross County. I’m seeing really good signs from the group. If we keep playing like we did today then we will pick up points.

Ross County's Simon Murray scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Ross County’s Simon Murray scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“I thought it was a really good performance. The team responded really well from a poor start to the game.

“We were spooked in the opening 10 minutes, but I thought the response was excellent and we deserved to go in at half-time level. We felt we could step on and try to win the game after that.

“But, if you can’t win the game you have to make sure you don’t lose it. We lost it and we have to go and learn from that.”

Cowie wants County to improve away form

Cowie says the belief is present throughout the squad, but has urged his side to improve their point-return away from home.

He added: “You have got to believe and I’ve got a group who believes in themselves.

“We’ve got players who can scores goals and I think we have shown over the last seven or eight games that we can be dangerous, but what we need to do is start picking up points away from home.

“That is going to be really important. We’ve proven at home we’re on a good run and since I have come into this role, we have played well away from home, but have nothing to show for it.”

For Miovski’s opener, County defender Loick Ayina was unable to clear the ball off the line, while Cowie believes his side should have done better to prevent McGrath’s winner.

Ross County’s Loick Ayina failed to clear Bojan Miovski’s close-range effort as the forward gave the Dons a 1-0 lead. Image: SNS.

He added: “I am watching a team that is defending really well throughout the game, but it is just moments of concentration that are detrimental to the result.

“The first goal, nine times out of 10, Loick clears it of the line. The second goal it is just a bit too easy how Aberdeen get into the box. It is disappointing and we have to get better and learn from it.”

More from Ross County

Michee Efete in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Michee Efete explains how Don Cowie's 'clean slate' approach is paying off for Ross…
Ross County squad celebrate securing a top six spot at at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Ross County's memorable Pittodrie moments revisited
Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Steven Ferguson thrilled with backing of Ross County fans - with over 600 expected…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann, left, and Ross County's Yan Dhanda
Former Aberdeen defender Brian Irvine looking for more continuity at Pittodrie
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie enjoying 'big decisions' as Ross County interim boss
Ross County's Max Sheaf and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie battle for possession. Image: SNS
Referee confirmed for crucial encounter between Aberdeen and Ross County
Ross County's head of performance Jason Moriarty. Image: SNS
How Brunei shaped Jason Moriarty for role as Ross County's head of performance
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Patience paying off for Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf
George Wickens and Loick Ayina celebrate following Ross County's win over Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie keen to create environment for Ross County loanees to thrive
P&J sports writers Paul Third, Sophie Goodwin and Andy Skinner have their say on the Dons and the Staggies.
The Panel: Will Aberdeen and Ross County escape relegation?

Conversation