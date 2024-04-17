In numbers: How Ross County have fared after the split in their previous bottom-half campaigns

Ross County look increasingly likely to be battling it out with St Johnstone to avoid the relegation play-off spot in the final five games of the Premiership season.

The Staggies have finished in the bottom half in seven of the 10 top-flight campaigns they have completed – albeit the 2019-20 season was curtailed prior to the split due to Covid-19.

On four of the six occasions they have competed in the bottom half after the split, County have finished the season in a higher position than they started out at the split.

The only time they have dropped position came when they suffered automatic relegation in 2017-18, while they held on to 10th spot to survive under John Hughes in 2020-21.

County’s best bottom-six haul came in 2016-17 under Jim McIntyre, when they took an impressive 13 points from a possible 15.

Although they started the post-split fixtures in eighth place they were far from out of the woods, having sat just three points above the relegation play-off spot come the split.

Their unbeaten finish, which saw them win four out of five, meant they finished five points clear in seventh place.

The Staggies’ lowest haul came the following season, when a return of three draws saw them leapfrogged by Partick Thistle and ultimately relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Over the course of the six campaigns, County’s bottom six haul averages 8.16 points per season.

Irrespective of what they claim from the remaining five matches this season, Don Cowie’s men know they must better St Johnstone’s haul – possibly by two points – in order to secure automatic survival.

County currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, a point adrift of Saints who are also two goals better off.

Saints’ last two campaigns underline the difference of a strong run-in. A return of five points in 2021-22 saw them finish in the relegation play-off where they defeated Caley Thistle, however a haul of 10 points last term saw the Perth side steer comfortably clear of trouble.

Livingston look destined for automatic relegation, which the Staggies are able to mathematically confirm with a win at Almondvale in their next match on April 27.

Here is a look back on how County have fared after the split in each of their previous bottom-six seasons.

Ross County’s bottom-half post-split record

2013-14

Started: Ninth

Points: 9

Finished: Seventh

Wins: Kilmarnock (home – 2-1), Hibernian (home – 1-0), Partick Thistle (away – 3-2)

Losses: Hearts (away – 2-0), St Mirren (away – 1-0)

2014-15

Started: 10th

Points: Seven

Finished: Ninth

Wins: Hamilton Accies (home – 2-1), Kilmarnock (away – 2-1)

Draws: Motherwell (away – 1-1)

Losses: Partick Thistle (home – 2-1), St Mirren (home – 2-1)

2016-17

Started: Eighth

Points: 13

Finished: Seventh

Wins: Caley Thistle (home – 4-0), Motherwell (away – 1-0), Hamilton Accies (home – 3-2), Kilmarnock (away – 2-1)

Draws: Dundee (away – 1-1)

2017-18

Started: 11th

Points: 3

Finished: 12th (Relegated)

Draws: Motherwell (home – 0-0), Partick Thistle (away – 1-1), St Johnstone (away – 1-1)

Losses: Hamilton Accies (away – 2-0), Dundee (home – 1-0)

2020-21

Started: 10th

Points: 10

Finished: 10th

Wins: Dundee United (away – 2-0), Hamilton Accies (home – 2-1), Motherwell (away – 2-1)

Draws: Kilmarnock (away – 2-2)

Losses: St Mirren (home – 3-1)

2022-23

Started: 12th

Points: 7

Finished: 11th – (Defeated Partick Thistle in Premiership play-off final)

Wins: Livingston (home – 2-0), Dundee United (away – 3-1)

Draws: St Johnstone (home – 3-3)

Losses: Motherwell (away – 1-0), Kilmarnock (away – 3-1)