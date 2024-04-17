In numbers: How Ross County have fared after the split in their previous bottom-half campaigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In numbers: How Ross County have fared after the split in their previous bottom-half campaigns

The Staggies sit 11th in the Premiership, a point adrift of St Johnstone ahead of the final five Premiership matches.

Ross County celebrate clinching Premiership survival after defeating Hamilton Accies in 2015. Image: SNS
Ross County celebrate clinching Premiership survival after defeating Hamilton Accies in 2015. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County look increasingly likely to be battling it out with St Johnstone to avoid the relegation play-off spot in the final five games of the Premiership season.

The Staggies have finished in the bottom half in seven of the 10 top-flight campaigns they have completed – albeit the 2019-20 season was curtailed prior to the split due to Covid-19.

On four of the six occasions they have competed in the bottom half after the split, County have finished the season in a higher position than they started out at the split.

The only time they have dropped position came when they suffered automatic relegation in 2017-18, while they held on to 10th spot to survive under John Hughes in 2020-21.

County’s best bottom-six haul came in 2016-17 under Jim McIntyre, when they took an impressive 13 points from a possible 15.

Liam Boyce celebrates netting one of four goals in a 4-0 derby rout against Inverness in 2017. Image: SNS

Although they started the post-split fixtures in eighth place they were far from out of the woods, having sat just three points above the relegation play-off spot come the split.

Their unbeaten finish, which saw them win four out of five, meant they finished five points clear in seventh place.

The Staggies’ lowest haul came the following season, when a return of three draws saw them leapfrogged by Partick Thistle and ultimately relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Over the course of the six campaigns, County’s bottom six haul averages 8.16 points per season.

Irrespective of what they claim from the remaining five matches this season, Don Cowie’s men know they must better St Johnstone’s haul – possibly by two points – in order to secure automatic survival.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

County currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, a point adrift of Saints who are also two goals better off.

Saints’ last two campaigns underline the difference of a strong run-in. A return of five points in 2021-22 saw them finish in the relegation play-off where they defeated Caley Thistle, however a haul of 10 points last term saw the Perth side steer comfortably clear of trouble.

Livingston look destined for automatic relegation, which the Staggies are able to mathematically confirm with a win at Almondvale in their next match on April 27.

Here is a look back on how County have fared after the split in each of their previous bottom-six seasons.

Ross County’s bottom-half post-split record

2013-14

Started: Ninth

Points: 9

Finished: Seventh

Jordan Slew celebrates after netting in Ross County’s final-day victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Wins: Kilmarnock (home – 2-1), Hibernian (home – 1-0), Partick Thistle (away – 3-2)

Losses: Hearts (away – 2-0), St Mirren (away – 1-0)

2014-15

Started: 10th

Points: Seven

Finished: Ninth

Ross County celebrate pulling off a great escape to survive in 2015. Image: SNS

Wins: Hamilton Accies (home – 2-1), Kilmarnock (away – 2-1)

Draws: Motherwell (away – 1-1)

Losses: Partick Thistle (home – 2-1), St Mirren (home – 2-1)

2016-17

Started: Eighth

Points: 13

Finished: Seventh

Liam Boyce celebrates after netting all four goals for Ross County against Caley Thistle in 2017. Image: SNS

Wins: Caley Thistle (home – 4-0), Motherwell (away – 1-0), Hamilton Accies (home – 3-2), Kilmarnock (away – 2-1)

Draws: Dundee (away – 1-1)

2017-18

Started: 11th

Points: 3

Finished: 12th (Relegated)

Ross County players after suffering relegation at McDiarmid Park in 2018. Image: SNS

Draws: Motherwell (home – 0-0), Partick Thistle (away – 1-1), St Johnstone (away – 1-1)

Losses: Hamilton Accies (away – 2-0), Dundee (home – 1-0)

2020-21

Started: 10th

Points: 10

Finished: 10th

Wins: Dundee United (away – 2-0), Hamilton Accies (home – 2-1), Motherwell (away – 2-1)

Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti (centre) celebrates his goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Draws: Kilmarnock (away – 2-2)

Losses: St Mirren (home – 3-1)

2022-23

Started: 12th

Points: 7

Finished: 11th – (Defeated Partick Thistle in Premiership play-off final)

Wins: Livingston (home – 2-0), Dundee United (away – 3-1)

Alex Samuel gets on the end of Yan Dhanda’s cross to net for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

Draws: St Johnstone (home – 3-3)

Losses: Motherwell (away – 1-0), Kilmarnock (away – 3-1)

