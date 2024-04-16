Ross County’s Premiership post-split fixtures confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Premiership post-split fixtures confirmed

The Staggies have discovered their final five fixtures of the campaign.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA

Ross County will finish their Premiership campaign with a home fixture against Aberdeen after the post-split fixtures were revealed.

The Staggies begin their run-in with a trip to bottom side Livingston on April 27, in which a victory for Don Cowie’s side would mathematically confirm the West Lothian side’s relegation from the top flight.

Jack Baldwin in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

County will play back-to-back home fixtures against Hibernian (May 4) and Motherwell (May 11), before they face a midweek trip to St Johnstone on Wednesday, May 15.

The Staggies’ league campaign will come to an end with the visit of the Dons to Victoria Park on Sunday, May 19.

It means the Staggies have been allocated the three home matches they were due, with County undefeated in five matches in Dingwall since Cowie took interim charge in February.

County will approach the final five matches in confident mood, following their stunning 3-2 triumph at home to Rangers last weekend.

The Staggies remain in 11th spot, but trail St Johnstone by just a solitary point, while they are five points adrift of ninth-placed Aberdeen.

Ross County’s Premiership post-split fixtures

Saturday, April 27 – Livingston (away) – 3pm

Saturday, May 4 – Hibernian (home) – 3pm

Saturday, May 11 – Motherwell (home) – 3pm

Wednesday, May 15 – St Johnstone (away) – 7.45pm

Sunday, May 19 – Aberdeen (home) – 3pm

Conversation