Ross County’s Premiership post-split fixtures confirmed

Ross County will finish their Premiership campaign with a home fixture against Aberdeen after the post-split fixtures were revealed.

The Staggies begin their run-in with a trip to bottom side Livingston on April 27, in which a victory for Don Cowie’s side would mathematically confirm the West Lothian side’s relegation from the top flight.

County will play back-to-back home fixtures against Hibernian (May 4) and Motherwell (May 11), before they face a midweek trip to St Johnstone on Wednesday, May 15.

The Staggies’ league campaign will come to an end with the visit of the Dons to Victoria Park on Sunday, May 19.

It means the Staggies have been allocated the three home matches they were due, with County undefeated in five matches in Dingwall since Cowie took interim charge in February.

County will approach the final five matches in confident mood, following their stunning 3-2 triumph at home to Rangers last weekend.

📆 Our post-split fixtures have been confirmed, we will kick them off with a trip to face Livingston on April 27th. pic.twitter.com/BG2Vrx9oJl — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) April 16, 2024

The Staggies remain in 11th spot, but trail St Johnstone by just a solitary point, while they are five points adrift of ninth-placed Aberdeen.

Ross County’s Premiership post-split fixtures

Saturday, April 27 – Livingston (away) – 3pm

Saturday, May 4 – Hibernian (home) – 3pm

Saturday, May 11 – Motherwell (home) – 3pm

Wednesday, May 15 – St Johnstone (away) – 7.45pm

Sunday, May 19 – Aberdeen (home) – 3pm