Ross County injury update: Max Sheaf out for rest of season – and latest on sidelined quartet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County injury update: Max Sheaf out for rest of season – and latest on sidelined quartet

Scott Allardice, Will Nightingale, Ross Callachan and Josh Reid have been sidelined.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a muscle injury.

English midfielder Sheaf has featured regularly since Don Cowie took over as interim manager in February, having started five of his 10 matches in charge.

He had previously made just three starts since making the switch from English non-league outfit Redditch United.

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie revealed Sheaf has suffered a significant muscle injury in training, meaning he will play no part in the Staggies’ bottom-six run-in.

Cowie provides update on sidelined quartet

The Staggies interim boss already has four players sidelined due to injury, with varying timescales for their return.

Fellow midfielder Scott Allardice is also likely to be out for the remainder of the campaign, although he has returned to light running in recent days.

Scott Allardice in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Former Caley Thistle player Allardice has not featured since the 2-2 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on December 30 due to a knee injury.

On-loan AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale has been sidelined for nearly three months due to a thigh injury.

Although he is currently receiving treatment at his parent club, Cowie is hopeful he could feature before the end of the campaign.

Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

Cowie said: “Will is slowly making progress, and is someone we could have back in the last few games, but we are still not sure.”

Midfielder Ross Callachan is making his way back from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in a match against Celtic last April.

Callachan is back in light training, but Cowie is reluctant to rush him back given the length of his absence.

Cowie added: “Ross has had a really long time out. We’re hopeful we can maybe see him before the end of the season, but at the same time we’ve got to take account of how long he has been out.”

One player who could come back into contention is left back Josh Reid, who is back in full training after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock earlier this month.

More from Ross County

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA
Don Cowie says Ross County must leave heroics against Rangers in past
Former Ross County manager Bobby Wilson. Image: DC Thomson.
The game that missed the deadline: 30 years on from Ross County's memorable final…
Ross County celebrate clinching Premiership survival after defeating Hamilton Accies in 2015. Image: SNS
In numbers: How Ross County have fared after the split in their previous bottom-half…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw impressed in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Rangers.
Don Cowie praises Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw on winning return
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA
Ross County's Premiership post-split fixtures confirmed
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Fear factor can drive Aberdeen on at Hampden
Ross County's Josh Sims scores his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Rangers on Sunday.
Ross County's Josh Sims on what sparked side to stun Rangers
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie during the win against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Don Cowie felt comeback win over Rangers was on the cards
Ross County v Rangers
Ross County score stunning first-ever victory against Rangers
Ross County defender George Harmon taking on Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin earlier this season in Dingwall.
Ross County's George Harmon on part-time stint and 'massive' games against Premiership rivals like…

Conversation