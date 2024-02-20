Ross County’s Will Nightingale facing up to three months on sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Will Nightingale facing up to three months on sidelines

Nightingale, who is on loan from AFC Wimbledon, has suffered a hamstring injury.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Will Nightingale is facing the prospect of being ruled out for up to three months due to a hamstring injury.

On-loan AFC Wimbledon player Nightingale is among County’s most experienced defensive campaigners, having made 22 appearances so far this term.

The Englishman has not featured since the 5-0 defeat to Motherwell on February 6, with Staggies interim boss Don Cowie revealing his involvement in the 13 remaining Premiership matches will be severely curtailed.

Cowie said: “Unfortunately Will Nightingale has a significant injury, so he is going to be out for a period of time.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

“It’s a hamstring injury, and it could be 10 to 12 weeks, so it’s pretty significant.

“It’s disappointing. He’s a great character and a real leader about the place.

“I’m disappointed for him, and hopefully he makes a speedy recovery.”

Staggies interim boss looking for leaders to step up

Nightingale was one of eight players sidelined for last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Dundee, along with fellow defenders Jack Baldwin, Connor Randall and Dylan Smith.

Scott Allardice and Ross Callachan are also long-term absentees, while Teddy Jenks and Eli King were also missing but are in contention to return against Livingston this weekend.

Given the experience currently sidelined, Cowie says others must step up to shoulder the responsibility.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He added: “Against Dundee we were missing eight players. It was difficult, because a lot of them are senior players.

“It’s a positive in the fact it gives other people that opportunity to step up.

“Naturally, that’s what we have to create.

“We are missing a lot of leaders – Randall, Baldwin and now Nightingale.

“But I have seen in the last two games, people like Ryan Leak stepping up and showing those leadership qualities.

Ryan Leak in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“Victor Loturi played very well in both games. Naturally when you look about, you have to be one of the players that steps up.

“That can only be good for the group going forward. Once we get these players back it will make us even better.”

Callachan on course for return

Midfielder Callachan has been out since last April due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Cowie has revealed the 30-year-old is in line to return to full training next week, although he insists he will be showing patience before considering him for selection given the length of time he has been injured.

Cowie added: “It has been very difficult for Ross. He has had a really significant injury.

“Sometimes there’s a timeframe put on when you get back, and there are little setbacks here and there.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS

“What I would say is he is progressing really well right now. He’s champing at the bit, and the plan is that as of Monday he will be involved in full training with the group.

“It’s a massive positive to have him about the group again.

“I played alongside Ross at Hearts, so I know him really well.

“I know the qualities he can add to this club. At the same time, we need to be patient.

“He’s due to be back in full training next week, and naturally there will be a period of time where he needs to get used to the physicality of training again.

“I would like to think we will definitely see him before the end of the season, which is good.”

