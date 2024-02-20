Ross County’s Will Nightingale facing up to three months on sidelines

Ross County defender Will Nightingale is facing the prospect of being ruled out for up to three months due to a hamstring injury.

On-loan AFC Wimbledon player Nightingale is among County’s most experienced defensive campaigners, having made 22 appearances so far this term.

The Englishman has not featured since the 5-0 defeat to Motherwell on February 6, with Staggies interim boss Don Cowie revealing his involvement in the 13 remaining Premiership matches will be severely curtailed.

Cowie said: “Unfortunately Will Nightingale has a significant injury, so he is going to be out for a period of time.

“It’s a hamstring injury, and it could be 10 to 12 weeks, so it’s pretty significant.

“It’s disappointing. He’s a great character and a real leader about the place.

“I’m disappointed for him, and hopefully he makes a speedy recovery.”

Staggies interim boss looking for leaders to step up

Nightingale was one of eight players sidelined for last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Dundee, along with fellow defenders Jack Baldwin, Connor Randall and Dylan Smith.

Scott Allardice and Ross Callachan are also long-term absentees, while Teddy Jenks and Eli King were also missing but are in contention to return against Livingston this weekend.

Given the experience currently sidelined, Cowie says others must step up to shoulder the responsibility.

He added: “Against Dundee we were missing eight players. It was difficult, because a lot of them are senior players.

“It’s a positive in the fact it gives other people that opportunity to step up.

“Naturally, that’s what we have to create.

“We are missing a lot of leaders – Randall, Baldwin and now Nightingale.

“But I have seen in the last two games, people like Ryan Leak stepping up and showing those leadership qualities.

“Victor Loturi played very well in both games. Naturally when you look about, you have to be one of the players that steps up.

“That can only be good for the group going forward. Once we get these players back it will make us even better.”

Callachan on course for return

Midfielder Callachan has been out since last April due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Cowie has revealed the 30-year-old is in line to return to full training next week, although he insists he will be showing patience before considering him for selection given the length of time he has been injured.

Cowie added: “It has been very difficult for Ross. He has had a really significant injury.

“Sometimes there’s a timeframe put on when you get back, and there are little setbacks here and there.

“What I would say is he is progressing really well right now. He’s champing at the bit, and the plan is that as of Monday he will be involved in full training with the group.

“It’s a massive positive to have him about the group again.

“I played alongside Ross at Hearts, so I know him really well.

“I know the qualities he can add to this club. At the same time, we need to be patient.

“He’s due to be back in full training next week, and naturally there will be a period of time where he needs to get used to the physicality of training again.

“I would like to think we will definitely see him before the end of the season, which is good.”