Aberdeen’s Andy Considine starts on bench as Steve Clarke names Scotland side for Israel Nations League clash

by Ryan Cryle
November 18, 2020, 6:41 pm
Steve Clarke has named his team for the UEFA Nations League clash in Israel this evening.

The Dark Blues boss has reverted to the side which started the historic win over Serbia last week which secured Euro qualification.

As a result, Aberdeen’s Andy Considine, who featured in the 1-0 Nations League loss in Slovakia on Sunday, drops on to the bench.

Victory tonight would see Scotland top their Nations League group and gain promotion to League A – an achievement which comes with the potential of a play-off to reach the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

