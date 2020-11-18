Aberdeen’s Andy Considine starts on bench as Steve Clarke names Scotland side for Israel Nations League clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Steve Clarke has named his team for the UEFA Nations League clash in Israel this evening.

The Dark Blues boss has reverted to the side which started the historic win over Serbia last week which secured Euro qualification.

As a result, Aberdeen’s Andy Considine, who featured in the 1-0 Nations League loss in Slovakia on Sunday, drops on to the bench.

Your Scotland team taking on Israel in our final UEFA #NationsLeague match.#ISRSCO pic.twitter.com/2DtWcr4BlR — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 18, 2020

Victory tonight would see Scotland top their Nations League group and gain promotion to League A – an achievement which comes with the potential of a play-off to reach the Qatar World Cup in 2022.