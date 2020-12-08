Scotland to start World Cup qualifying campaign at home against Austria

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a home match against Austria.

Steve Clarke’s side will host the Austrians at Hampden on Thursday March 25 before travelling to Israel on Sunday March 28.

They will return to Scotland to complete their opening triple-header with the visit of Faroe Islands to Hampden on Wednesday March 31.

The group will continue after next summer’s European Championships with another triple header in September.

The Scots will travel to Denmark on Wednesday September 1 before hosting Moldova on Saturday September 4. That is followed with a meeting against Austria away from home on Tuesday September 7.

Scotland will continue their campaign with a home match against familiar foes Israel at Hampden on Saturday October 9 before visiting the Faroe Islands on Tuesday October 12.

They will end the group a Friday night clash in Moldova on November 12 and a home match against Denmark on Monday November 15.

The fixtures have been confirmed. We start at home to Austria on Thursday 25 March 2021. Come on Scotland! pic.twitter.com/pTQSRxouO8 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) December 8, 2020

Scotland are the third seeds with the winners of the group qualifying automatically for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The runners-up will enter a 12-team play-off for the three remaining places.

Speaking after the draw was made, Clarke admitted the Scots had been dealt a favourable group.

He said: “When you go into any campaign you want to finish as high as you possibly can and that’s what we aim to do.

“The draw is decent but I’m sure that Denmark, Austria and everyone in the group are looking at it thinking it’s a decent group.

“It’s always going to be tough. We have to keep improving, keep working hard, don’t get carried away. We look forward to the games in March.”

Meanwhile, UEFA has announced World Cup hosts Qatar will join European qualifying Group A.

Qatar will play their ‘home’ matches in Europe and as hosts have already qualified for the 2022 tournament, so their results will not count towards qualification.

“UEFA has invited the Qatar national team – the reigning champions of Asia – to prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2022,” UEFA said.

“Qatar will join Group A, alongside Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.”

Ahead of Euro 2016, France were the first host nation to take part in a European Championship qualification phase, with their group-stage contests serving as friendlies with no points awarded.

England will launch their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a home game against Group I minnows San Marino on March 25 next year and three days later will travel to play in Albania.

Wales, drawn in Group E with Belgium, the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia, begin their qualifiers in Belgium on March 24, take on the Czech Republic in their first home game on March 30 and face Belgium in their final qualifier at home on November 16.

Northern Ireland will kick off their qualifying campaign in Group C with a daunting trip to Italy on March 25 and take on Bulgaria in their first home fixture on March 31.

The Republic of Ireland open their campaign in Serbia on March 24 and take on Group A underdogs Luxembourg at home on March 27.