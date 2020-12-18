The Lawman recalls the day Scotland humbled world champions England at Wembley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Lawman focuses on the career of Aberdeen’s most famous sporting son Denis Law but for all his marvellous achievements with Manchester United the iconic footballer’s heart will always remain in Scotland.

The documentary, which airs tonight on Sky Documentaries at 9pm, was recorded earlier this year as Law celebrated his 80th birthday.

Featuring contributions from former team-mates at club and country, not to mention Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Sir Rod Stewart, the programme provides a fascinating insight into the man Ferguson dubbed Scotland’s greatest ever player.

For all his accomplishments, including being part of the United side which won the European Cup in 1968, Law’s desire to beat the Auld Enemy was fervent and one of most memorable matches came in 1967 as Law helped Scotland end world champions England’s 19-match unbeaten run with a 3-2 win at Wembley.

Jim McCalliog, who scored what proved to be the winning goal on his international debut, knew how serious Law was about the game at Wembley before a ball had been kicked.

He said: “I was picked on the Sunday and the game was the following Saturday at Wembley.

“There is nobody more motivated than Denis and Nobby Stiles was playing for England that day. Because Nobby played with Denis for Manchester United he was looking for Denis to say hello and Denis completely blanked him, wouldn’t look at him, he was so wanting to win.”

Even now Law remains steadfast in how he approached the game.

When asked about ignoring his United team-mate Law said: “No, no, they are the opposition, no. This is not a friendly game even though it was a friendly. After the game, no problem but during the game? We didn’t want to.”

With so many memorable moments to choose from in his career Law jokes some of his memories are fuzzy. But the day the Wembley Wizards were born is as fresh today as it was 53 years ago.

Law said: “I remember every minute about the match. We battered them. Do you know that?

“You can imagine, you are playing against the team that won the World Cup and you have beaten them. I don’t think Bobby and Nobby spoke to me for a week. I’m joking but we got our own back didn’t we?”

It is clear from the documentary former Aberdeen and United boss Ferguson shares Law’s Scottish passion.

The former Dons boss said: “I don’t think you lose your Scottishness and Denis never did. In terms of their association with England it is based on history really.

“Even when I was the manager every time Scotland played England at anything – tiddlywinks, ludo, snakes and ladders, monopoly, football, rugby, tennis, cricket – I would bet Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce and Gary Neville all the time.

“I’d been in the squad because Derek was injured. But he recovered so I was in the dugout right behind the play.

“It was fantastic, not just because it was a great desire to beat England for the Scotland fans, but because they had won the World Cup the year before. That was the incentive for us.”

For pop rocker Sir Rod Stewart, his trip to Wembley did not last the full game but the Stewart family still has a memento to this day from the famous win.

He said: “I’m not really Scottish, I never pretended to be. I’ve just got a proud Scottish father and it rubbed off on all his sons.

“Denis caught the eye in that match in 1967.

“I had to leave midway through the second half. My dad said ‘don’t worry about it, they are coasting. Look at big Jim Baxter, he is playing keepy-uppy.’

“My brother went and he got on the pitch to chop up a bit of the turf.”

While Law scored it was McCalliog who emerged the unlikely matchwinner on his first game for his country but it was the celebration which followed his vital strike which he cherishes most.

He said: “I went near post and (Gordon) Banks didn’t get near it. To get the goal and then turn round and the first guy that comes to me is Denis Law with his around me. I’m crying. Brilliant.”