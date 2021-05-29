Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland are unlikely to relocate their Euro 2020 basecamp after Czech Republic pulled out of using the Oriam in Edinburgh.

The Czechs cited Covid-19 protocols in Scotland as a reason for their late switch, with their national team now planning to fly to games from Prague.

The Oriam has been Scotland’s home training base but it was booked early by the Czechs, who had secured qualification for the tournament by the time Scotland booked their place.

Scotland will instead base themselves at Rockliffe Park, the training ground of English Championship side Middlesbrough, for the duration of the tournament and this appears unlikely to change despite the Czechs late change.

A Czech FA statement read: “The Czech national team will spend the whole UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in Prague instead of the basecamp in Edinburgh as it was planned originally. It’s all due to the COVID-19 restrictions and rules in Scotland. We will flight to each of our group stage matches separately.

“One positively tested member of the team would mean the quarantine for the whole team as Scotland’s restrictions say right now. It doesn’t go along with the UEFA Return to Play Protocol.

“The Czech team has to negotiate accommodation, training pitch, and other logistic things.”

All three of Czech Republic’s group games, against Scotland, England and Croatia, will take place in the UK.

Scotland open their group campaign against the Czechs on June 14. They are due to arrive at Rockliffe on June 9.