LIVE: Luxembourg v Scotland – Steve Clarke’s men in action for the final time before Euro 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scotland national team take to the field for the final time before Euro 2020 kicks off with a friendly against Luxembourg this evening.

It is a final chance for players to stake their claim for a place in the starting XI when Czech Republic visit Hampden on June 14.

The Scots drew 2-2 against the Netherlands in an encouraging display on Wednesday night, despite being deprived of seven players after midfielder John Fleck tested positive for Covid-19.

John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, Che Adams, Grant Hanley, Stephen O’Donnell and David Marshall also missed the game as a precaution but are back available for Scotland’s final friendly before the Euros get under way.

Danny Law and Paul Third are taking charge of today’s live blog.