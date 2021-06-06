Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
LIVE: Luxembourg v Scotland – Steve Clarke’s men in action for the final time before Euro 2020

By Danny Law
June 6, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: June 6, 2021, 4:09 pm
© SNS GroupScotland manager Steve Clarke.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

The Scotland national team take to the field for the final time before Euro 2020 kicks off with a friendly against Luxembourg this evening.

It is a final chance for players to stake their claim for a place in the starting XI when Czech Republic visit Hampden on June 14.

The Scots drew 2-2 against the Netherlands in an encouraging display on Wednesday night, despite being deprived of seven players after midfielder John Fleck tested positive for Covid-19.

John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, Che Adams, Grant Hanley, Stephen O’Donnell and David Marshall also missed the game as a precaution but are back available for Scotland’s final friendly before the Euros get under way.

Danny Law and Paul Third are taking charge of today’s live blog.