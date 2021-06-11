Scotland will take the knee against England at Wembley in a show of solidarity.

However, they will continue to stand against racism for their group games at Hampden Park against Czech Republic and Croatia.

National team boss Steve Clarke and captain Andy Robertson reiterated their strong stance against racism and discrimination, while adding that their position on the matter had been “politicised” in some quarters.

England players, some of whom have team-mates in the Scotland squad, were booed by a small minority of the support before their two friendlies with Austria and Romania, during the taking of the knee.

Clarke and Robertson have both stated their wish to support their England counterparts and eradicate any doubt over their position.

Robertson said: “Our position was – and remains – that the focus must be on meaningful change to fight discrimination in football and wider society.

“In Scotland, the football family has stood against racism all season. It was our collective view that the national team would do the same.

“Our stance is that everyone, players, fans, teams, clubs, federations, governing bodies and governments must do more. Meaningful action is needed if meaningful change is to occur.

“But it is also clear, given the events around the England national team, taking the knee in this tournament matters as a symbol of solidarity.

“For this reason, we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium.

“The Scotland team stands against racism but we will kneel against ignorance and in solidarity on June 18th.”

Scotland’s decision not to take the knee was criticised in some quarters yesterday for not going far enough in its condemnation of racism and discrimination.

Controversial figures in England, such as Laurence Fox and Toby Young, applauded their choice to stand instead.

Scotland stood against racism ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Austria in March, in the wake of Glen Kamara being racially abused against Slavia Prague, while defender Liam Cooper said yesterday Euro 2020 offered a platform to stand against discrimination.

Clarke added: “It is incumbent on me as the head coach to reiterate that we have done so from our first FIFA World Cup qualifiers and that it has been done in conjunction with clubs across Scottish football including Rangers and Celtic.

“I explained in March the rationale behind the squad decision: not only is it consistent with the collective approach from Scottish football above but the purpose of taking the knee, to raise awareness and help eradicate racism in football and society, has been diluted and undermined by the continuation of abuse towards players.

“For the avoidance of doubt: me, my coaching staff, my players and my backroom team take a stand against racism and all forms of unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour across society.

“We do so to raise awareness of the ongoing problem but also as a reminder to those who have the ultimate power and responsibility to implement meaningful change.

“In light of divisive and inaccurate comments being perpetuated by individuals and groups, whose views we denounce in the strongest terms, we have reflected today as a group.

“We remain committed to our principles of taking a stand but we must also be unequivocal in condemning the opportunistic false narrative being presented by some.

“We have therefore agreed that we will show solidarity with our counterparts in England, many of whom are team-mates of our own players, and who have found themselves on the receiving end of abuse from fans in recent international matches.

“We will continue to take a stand – together, as one – for our matches at Hampden Park. For our match at Wembley, we will stand against racism and kneel against ignorance. “