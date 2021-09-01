Steve Clarke: Scotland were blown away by Denmark in Copenhagen

Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes his side was blown away by Denmark’s quick start following the 2-0 loss in Copenhagen.

The Scots dropped to fourth in their World Cup qualifying group after conceding two goals in a minute inside the opening 15 minutes.

Clarke acknowledged the improved second half display but knows the damage had already been done in a disappointing first half showing.

He said: “On the night the best team won. They blew us away with the intensity at the start and conceding two goals in quick succession made it a long night for us.

“We showed character in the second half to get back in the game but it was a disappointing night.

“We expected a high energy start and that’s what we faced but when you look at the goals we conceded we could have done better with both.

“It was always going to be a tough night after that. We have to be braver on the ball under pressure and I think in the second half we were. It was a better second half.

“That’s the disappointing part as it took us 30 minutes to get a feel for it by which time the game was beyond our reach.

“They found it difficult to handle but let’s not underestimate how good a side the Danish are. They put us under pressure and we couldn’t get a foothold in the game.

“When you play top teams you have to learn how to ride out the storm a little bit and we couldn’t do that.

Clarke was happier with the second half display but knows it is vital his side put their loss behind them and switch their focus to the game against Moldova at Hampden on Saturday.

He said: “We defended too deep but in the second half we got the line right and were more aggressive with our press.

“When you lose there aren’t too many positives. We have to go away, regroup and get three points against Moldova. Let’s not forget how good Denmark are. They showed it in the summer and again tonight.

“Nobody wants to lose when you are representing your country. I’m disappointed and the players are disappointed but we move on to Saturday.”

With Austria winning in Moldova and Israel beating the Faroe Islands Scotland have slipped to fourth in the table.

Denmark are firmly on course to win the group as they have a 100% record after four matches but Clarke remains optimistic about Scotland’s chances of a play-off despite shying away from predicting how many points will be needed to secure second place.

He said: “We’re still in the group, no problem. We’ve got a tough game against Moldova at the weekend and if we get three points there we look ahead to Austria.

“I don’t know what the points total will be, I’ve always said that, but you keep asking. We’ll have a look at the knocks and niggles tomorrow then be ready to go again.”

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand hailed the support of the Danish fans for creating a Euro 2020 atmosphere to inspire his side on their return to Denmark following their run to the semi-finals in the summer.

He said: “I’m very happy with three points. Scotland have been a tough opponent for many sides.

“We came into the stadium and found it the same way as the summer so I’m happy and thrilled with the support of the people of Denmark. It lifted the players and we came out very strong.

“We played quickly and made it difficult for Scotland. Our two full backs scored and we controlled the game after that but we were a bit too passive in the second half.

“We are aiming for the first spot so our focus is now on the Faroe Islands.”