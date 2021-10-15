Halkirk United face stern Golspie Sutherland challenge in bid to remain top of North Caledonian League

Halkirk United have surged to the top of the North Caledonian League but manager Ewan McElroy expects Goslpie Sutherland will be intent on leapfrogging them this weekend.

United have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, with last weekend’s 3-0 win away to Bonar Bridge moving them a point ahead of Loch Ness at the summit.

Golspie, who are going for their third successive title, have played two less matches but have racked up an impressive 26 goals in their opening four league matches.

With three points separating the sides, a Golspie victory would move them above Halkirk on goal difference, however, McElroy hopes his side can carry their recent form into tomorrow’s encounter.

McElroy said: “We have been playing some really good football recently, but we know we will definitely be the underdogs come Saturday.

“They have a talented squad and we know it’s going to be a really difficult game.

“We have constantly looked a threat going forward in recent games though, and I’m very much hoping for more of the same.

“We have a couple of boys missing through injury and work, however, we have a competitive squad and it gives other boys a chance to prove themselves against the best in the league.”

Should Halkirk be defeated, Loch Ness will return to the top if they defeat Thurso, with Shane Carling’s men looking to maintain their 100% record at King George V Park in Fortrose.

NEXT WEEK – NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE – 16.10.21

(SPONSORED BY (MACLEOD & MACCALLUM)

Alness Utd v Inverness Ath

Halkirk Utd v Golspie Suth

Invergordon v Nairn County 'A'

Loch Ness v Thurso

Orkney v Bonar Bridge (12.45 p.m) All 2 p.m kick-offs unless stated #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/YQi3Z6rS9R — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) October 9, 2021

Third-placed Invergordon are also looking to keep the pressure up when they host Nairn County reserves.

Elsewhere, the bottom two clubs will meet when Alness United face Inverness Athletic, while Bonar Bridge make the trip to Orkney for a 12.45pm kick-off.

Tokely savours goalscoring form for St Duthus

St Duthus have a free weekend, following last weekend’s 4-2 triumph over Alness.

Ross Tokely made a scoring return to the Tain side, and the vastly-experienced former Caley Thistle player praised the team for the way they stood firm against capable opponents to earn three points to move them up to sixth.

He said: “Some of the performances this season have not been overly great.

“Although I don’t make it every week, I am still part of the team and it was great to beat Alness because I thought they were a really good side. They have got a number of good young players and we had to work hard for the win.

“We never got off to the best start and lost a couple of quick goals after a good free-kick goal from Jake Lockett. We showed a good reaction and we got our goals at the right time.

“My goal was important because we went in 3-2 up at half-time after Alness had a few chances as well.

All the goals from yesterday’s 4-2 win over @AlnessUnitedFC. On the mark for Saints – Jake Lockett (2), Daniel Christie & Ross Tokely pic.twitter.com/WDbKcA8vBz — St. Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) October 10, 2021

“I thought 16-year-old goalkeeper Danny Gillan, who we got on loan from Caley Thistle, was superb. We managed to get a little favour from Ryan Esson (ICT youth coach) and, since coming in, he’s looked beyond his age. His handling and saves were great for us.

“Everyone had to work really hard for the win, so my legs were a wee bit sore on Sunday, but it was nice to show I could still score at the age of 42.”

Saints have no match this weekend and return a week on Saturday when they face Inverness Athletic in Ardersier.