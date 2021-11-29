Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin set for Scottish Cup replay following battling draw with Darvel at Glebe Park

By Sophie Goodwin
November 29, 2021, 9:37 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 9:42 pm
Brechin's David Cox (L) celebrates making it 1-1 during a Scottish Cup Third Round match between Brechin City and Darvel at Glebe Park, on November 29, 2021, in Brechin, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Brechin City came from behind against Darvel to draw 1-1, and force a third round replay against the West Ayrshire side.

It looked as if former Brechin City player Jordan Kirkpatrick had come back to haunt his old side after scoring against the run of play in the 33rd minute, hitting a sweet volley past second-choice City keeper Iain Ross to make it 1-0.

But after creating little opportunities in the first half, Brechin looked more of a threat in the second half and within minutes they reaped their reward as David Cox scored the leveller in the 55th minute.

The move started from Brechin’s own box with Jamie Bain’s clearance finding Garry Wood who twice linked up well with Murray Mackintosh before finding Cox.

The former Albion Rovers forward twisted and turned with the ball at his feet to beat four Darvel players, before lashing the ball into the net and beyond the reach of Christopher Truesdale.

The game had lived up to the occasion in front of the BBC cameras with both teams coming out the gates with intent leading to quick turnovers in possession, but it was the Hedgemen that settled into the game fastest and had more control in the opening minutes.

But it was Darvel who had the best opportunities in the first half, despite them not being clear cut.

Many of their chances came from City’s own creation with nervy goalkeeping and sloppy defending gifting opportunities to the West Ayrshire outfit, with defenders Kieran Inglis and Kevin McHattie having to clear their lines.

Darvel continued to threaten and took their chance, going in front in the 33rd minute courtesy of former Brechin player Kirkpatrick.

Darvel’s Jordan Kirkpatrick (R) scores to make it 1-0.

Jordan Allan swung the ball into the box from the left hand side, with the ball clearing his initial target Scott Ferguson and instead landed to Kirkpatrick who struck it on the volley.

A make or break second half

Brechin started the second half strongly with Wood bursting into the box before his shot forced Truesdale to tip the ball over the bar, but the home side couldn’t make the most of the subsequent corner.

However, the Glebe was sent wild not long after as Cox scored the equaliser in the 55th minute with a finish just as good as the skill that he showcased in the build-up.

With the City fans cheering them on, Brechin pushed to find the winner deep into the second half.

However, Darvel still posed a threat with Kirkpatrick coming closest to putting his side in front again.

But it wasn’t to be for either side at the Glebe, and Brechin will have to beat Darvel on the road in the replay if they are to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

 

