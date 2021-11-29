Brechin set for Scottish Cup replay following battling draw with Darvel at Glebe Park

Brechin City came from behind against Darvel to draw 1-1, and force a third round replay against the West Ayrshire side.

It looked as if former Brechin City player Jordan Kirkpatrick had come back to haunt his old side after scoring against the run of play in the 33rd minute, hitting a sweet volley past second-choice City keeper Iain Ross to make it 1-0.

But after creating little opportunities in the first half, Brechin looked more of a threat in the second half and within minutes they reaped their reward as David Cox scored the leveller in the 55th minute.

The move started from Brechin’s own box with Jamie Bain’s clearance finding Garry Wood who twice linked up well with Murray Mackintosh before finding Cox.

The former Albion Rovers forward twisted and turned with the ball at his feet to beat four Darvel players, before lashing the ball into the net and beyond the reach of Christopher Truesdale.

The game had lived up to the occasion in front of the BBC cameras with both teams coming out the gates with intent leading to quick turnovers in possession, but it was the Hedgemen that settled into the game fastest and had more control in the opening minutes.

But it was Darvel who had the best opportunities in the first half, despite them not being clear cut.

Many of their chances came from City’s own creation with nervy goalkeeping and sloppy defending gifting opportunities to the West Ayrshire outfit, with defenders Kieran Inglis and Kevin McHattie having to clear their lines.

Darvel continued to threaten and took their chance, going in front in the 33rd minute courtesy of former Brechin player Kirkpatrick.

Jordan Allan swung the ball into the box from the left hand side, with the ball clearing his initial target Scott Ferguson and instead landed to Kirkpatrick who struck it on the volley.

A make or break second half

Brechin started the second half strongly with Wood bursting into the box before his shot forced Truesdale to tip the ball over the bar, but the home side couldn’t make the most of the subsequent corner.

However, the Glebe was sent wild not long after as Cox scored the equaliser in the 55th minute with a finish just as good as the skill that he showcased in the build-up.

With the City fans cheering them on, Brechin pushed to find the winner deep into the second half.

However, Darvel still posed a threat with Kirkpatrick coming closest to putting his side in front again.

But it wasn’t to be for either side at the Glebe, and Brechin will have to beat Darvel on the road in the replay if they are to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.