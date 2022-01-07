Junior football: North Region sides gear up for the resumption of fixtures

There’s a full card scheduled as the junior game prepares to return following a longer than expected four-week hiatus that was extended from three weeks in response to increasing Covid-19 cases.

Reigning McBookie.com Superleague champions and league leaders Banks o’ Dee make the short journey to Denmore Park to face Hall Russell United ahead of their Scottish Cup date with Raith Rovers while, Bridge of Don Thistle, level on points with the Spain Park side, head to second bottom Ellon United.

At Crombie Park, Culter, who are just a single point off the pace, welcome fifth placed East End while Hermes, in fourth, entertain Banchory St Ternan at Lochside Park.

Deveronside, who currently sit foot of the table, have home advantage over Montrose Roselea, and at Pleasure Park, Maud take on Colony Park.

The First Division’s game of the day sees Stoneywood Parkvale, who are 10 points clear at the top, meet third placed Sunnybank while bottom of the league Aberdeen University are at Longside with Buchanhaven Hearts hosting Dufftown.

Second Division pacesetters Rothie Rovers are on the road at fourth placed Burghead Thistle, with Forres Thistle, five points behind in second, at home to Whitehills. In the other games, Newmachar United visit Islavale and Glentanar play Cruden Bay at Woodside.

The one non-league fixture is at Ian Mair Park where Dyce are up against Nairn St Ninian in the second round of the North Regional Cup. All matches get under way at 1.30pm.