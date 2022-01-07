Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior football: North Region sides gear up for the resumption of fixtures

By Reporter
January 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Superleague leaders Banks o' Dee head to Hall Russell United.
There’s a full card scheduled as the junior game prepares to return following a longer than expected four-week hiatus that was extended from three weeks in response to increasing Covid-19 cases.

Reigning McBookie.com Superleague champions and league leaders Banks o’ Dee make the short journey to Denmore Park to face Hall Russell United ahead of their Scottish Cup date with Raith Rovers while, Bridge of Don Thistle, level on points with the Spain Park side, head to second bottom Ellon United.

At Crombie Park, Culter, who are just a single point off the pace, welcome fifth placed East End while Hermes, in fourth, entertain Banchory St Ternan at Lochside Park.

Deveronside, who currently sit foot of the table, have home advantage over Montrose Roselea, and at Pleasure Park, Maud take on Colony Park.

Title challengers Culter take on East End at Crombie Park. 

The First Division’s game of the day sees Stoneywood Parkvale, who are 10 points clear at the top, meet third placed Sunnybank while bottom of the league Aberdeen University are at Longside with Buchanhaven Hearts hosting Dufftown.

Second Division pacesetters Rothie Rovers are on the road at fourth placed Burghead Thistle, with Forres Thistle, five points behind in second, at home to Whitehills. In the other games, Newmachar United visit Islavale and Glentanar play Cruden Bay at Woodside.

The one non-league fixture is at Ian Mair Park where Dyce are up against Nairn St Ninian in the second round of the North Regional Cup. All matches get under way at 1.30pm.

