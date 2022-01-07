Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory MacEwan backs Elgin City to score long-awaited win over Edinburgh City

By Paul Chalk
January 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Rory MacEwan in action for Elgin City.
Rory MacEwan reckons recent results are the ideal platform to try to secure their first win over Edinburgh City since 2018.

It was August of that year when Shane Sutherland scored the only goal to defeat their opponents from the capital.

They have met 13 times since and the Black and Whites, despite many decent displays, have not managed to beat them.

However, back-to-back victories over Stirling Albion and high-flying Forfar Athletic after comeback draw with Stenhousemuir have taken League Two’s ninth-placed side to within just five points of tonight’s hosts.

Time to set record straight in capital

Midfielder MacEwan is confident the players can earn what would be a massive three points in the context of their promotion push.

He said: “If we beat Edinburgh, we go two points behind them then we have Albion Rovers the week after that, who are one point above us.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“These are two winnable games. It’s about time we beat Edinburgh City. We have put in strong performances against them, but for some reason – it’s almost like a mental block – we haven’t got the win against them.

“We’ve dominated games against them and drawn or lost, so it’s time for us to get a result over them.

“It makes a difference when you go into a game like this after a few good results. You don’t have the sense of frustration that you have when you’ve maybe not won a few games.”

Clean sheets have boosted Elgin City

The 24-year-old playmaker, who has 23 appearances to his name this term, believes keeping the door shut at the back has been a solid foundation for their recent upturn in fortunes.

He said: “We’ve had three good results in a row, which has taken us closer to the teams above.

“We’re five points away from the play-offs and 10 clear of Cowdenbeath, so it has taken us back into it again.

Rory MacEwan, left, in action for Elgin City

“We have been playing a lot of nice stuff this season and creating plenty of chances, but we have been conceding sloppy goals and losing games.

“Now it has been the other way around. We have kept two clean sheets in a row and we have scored the goals to get the wins.

“Hopefully we can build on that and put in more performances like that and keep more clean sheets and the goals will come. Kane (Hester) will soon start banging in the goals again to keep the run going.

Fitness came to fore against Forfar

Last weekend’s 1-0 win against Forfar came courtesy of a second successive home late goal by Darryl McHardy and MacEwan feels fitness mattered in the end.

He added: “We were dominant in the second half against Forfar on Sunday, We know what we can do going down that hill. It almost gives you a second wind.

“It showed the fitness of the team to keep going. The hard work we’re putting in at training is paying off.”

 

