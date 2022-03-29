Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon happy to maintain momentum with World Cup play-off still to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon happy to maintain momentum with World Cup play-off still to come

By Danny Law
March 29, 2022, 10:43 pm
Craig Gordon was in fine form for Scotland.
Craig Gordon was pleased to help Scotland maintain momentum with a 2-2 draw against Austria in Vienna.

Steve Clarke’s side extended their unbeaten run to eight games, despite conceding two late goals.

Jack Henry nodded home the opener before John McGinn doubled the advantage by finishing off a well-worked move.

Gordon made a series of fine saves to thwart the Austrians but they eventually managed to earn a draw from the friendly thanks to goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Alessandro Schopf.

Scotland are only two wins away from a place at this year’s World Cup with Ukraine and Wales standing in their way of Qatar 2022.

While a rearranged date for the play-off semi-final against Ukraine is yet to be determined, Gordon was pleased to extend the unbeaten run.

He said: “We can go back satisfied having been unbeaten in the week.

“We have kept the momentum going and still feeling good as a squad.

“We move on to the next round of games.

“Hopefully we can remain undefeated and try to get to a World Cup.

“It was a tough game and we had to do a lot of defending.

“In the end we are probably happy to come away without being beaten.

“We are still unbeaten in a long time and this is a difficult place to come – we knew we would have to defend for spells.

Craig Gordon saves from Marko Arnautovic during the friendly between Austria and Scotland in Vienna. 

“They put us under a lot of pressure and we almost managed to sneak away with the win.

“We know we can play better than that.

“We are satisfied with the draw in the end, although we are a bit disappointed to not see the game out after being 2-0 up.

“They have some really good players and they did well to fight back.”

Scotland had also impressed in last week’s 1-1 draw against Poland when a controversial late penalty prevented a seventh successive win.

Gordon said: “Sometimes you just have to dig in and defend for your lives at times.

“We threw our bodies in front of a lot to stop them getting goals.

“It shows the character in the team and how much we don’t want to lose.

“We have to carry that forward.

“It is the basis of what this team is all about and we have quality at the other end.

“We have a threat and if we can stay in games then we give those guys the chance to win games for us.

“At 2-0 we probably should have managed to see it out but unfortunately we didn’t manage this time.”

John McGinn celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 to Scotland.

There was a first start for Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson while Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour were also involved.

Gordon, who will turn 40 in December, added: “It is great to see these young guys come in.

“I think these two games have been very important for the manager the chance to give them some vital time on the park to see what it is all about.

“We are going to need these guys in the near future. The squad is always developing and it is great to see the younger guys get that experience because it is only going to help the team in the long run.”

