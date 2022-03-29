Boss Steve Clarke confident Scotland are in a ‘good place’ ahead of competitive games in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boss Steve Clarke confident Scotland are in a ‘good place’ ahead of competitive games in June

By Sean Wallace
March 29, 2022, 11:09 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 11:14 pm
John McGinn celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 Scotland against Austria in Vienna.
National Boss Steve Clarke insists Scotland are in a ‘good place’ ahead of the return to competitive action in June.

Scotland blew a two goal lead with 15 minutes remaining to draw 2-2 in a friendly in Austria.

The stalemate in Vienna extended Scotland’s unbeaten run to eight games.

Now Clarke hopes the Scots will face Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi-finals in June.

That fixture, originally scheduled for March 24, was postponed by FIFA due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland are also scheduled to play Nations League matches in June against Armenia, Republic of Ireland and possibly Ukraine.

Clarke says his side are more than ready for a momentous month.

Scotland’s John McGinn with a first half chance against Austria in Vienna.

He said: “Now we go to the competitive games in June on the back of an eight game unbeaten run which is not a bad place to be.

“Hopefully we are playing Ukraine in June.

“That is my one wish.

“If  we are playing Ukraine in June it means the situation in that country will have improved dramatically which will be good for everyone.

“After four months I have had the players for 10 days and we have got to know each other again.

“I got to lay down the basic principles we try to work off.

“We are in a good place for the competitive games in June.”

First Scotland start for Ferguson

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson was handed a first start for Scotland.

The 22-year-old had previously made two substitute appearances for his country.

Ferguson played for 77 minutes before being replaced by Chelsea star Billy Gilmour.

Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson in action against Austria in Vienna.

Clarke said: “The idea was to get some players minutes on the pitch.

“You are allowed to use six subs as it is an international friendly so I wanted to give players minutes on the pitch.

“It was a good exercise for us.”

Always something to improve on

Scotland were fortunate to be 2-0 up with just 15 minutes remaining courtesy of goals from Jack Hendry and John McGinn.

A combination of superb goal-keeping from Craig Gordon and poor Austrian finishing kept the Scots ahead.

However the home side deservedly hit back to level via late goals from Michael Gregoritsch and Allesandro Schopf.

Clarke said: “Don’t forget at 2-0 up I immediately made three substitutions so lost that rhythm and continuity.

“There’s always something you can find in a performance to improve on.

“Ball retention could have been better in the game.

“We scored another good goal from a set play and a fantastic second.

“From a 2-0 position it is always a bit disappointing when you don’t see the game out to get the win.

“We’ll take the draw, go eight games unbeaten and look forward to competitive games in June.”

Jack Hendry celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Austria in Vienna.

Frustration at conceding late goals

For the second successive game Scotland were denied a victory by a late goal.

They were 1-0 up against Poland at Hampden on Thursday only to concede an injury time penalty.

Craig Gordon saves from Marko Arnautovic in Vienna.

Clarke said: “When your team is under the cosh you are looking for them to defend well.

“We gave a lot of silly free kicks away and put ourselves under pressure against Austria who are a very big team.

“Eventually after one of those crosses they got a goal and made it a difficult finish for us.”

 

 

