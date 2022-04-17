Third-place in North Caledonian League secured by Halkirk United after victory on new pitch at Alness United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Third-place in North Caledonian League secured by Halkirk United after victory on new pitch at Alness United

By Paul Chalk
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alness United's new artificial pitch hosted their final game of the season against Halkirk United.
Halkirk United finished third in the North Caledonian League thanks to a 2-0 win at Alness United on Saturday.

A goal in each half by Sam Barclay secured the victory for the Anglers, who were runners-up in the Football Times and North Caledonian Cup competitions this season.

The result lifted Halkirk above last year’s champions Golspie Sutherland by two points and they were three points away from runners-up Loch Ness and five points behind champions Invergordon.

Alness, who were on the new all-weather pitch for this final fixture of the season, will be seeking to find consistency next term.

They lost their last 10 matches of a tough campaign, which saw them finish just above bottom side Bonar Bridge on goal difference.

Co-bosses bow out at Bonar Bridge

Bonar Bridge, meanwhile, have announced the departure of management team, Rob Mitchell and Scott Macgruer.

The division’s basement side’s statement said: “Rob and Scott have been dedicated managers, supporting the team brilliantly over the last two seasons and working tirelessly to push them further.

“As they move on to different things, the Bonar Bridge Football Club committee would like to wish them the very best. Thanks to them both.”

Macgruer responded to the online announcement as he said: “Thanks to everyone at the club for giving us the opportunity to be part of the club for the last two seasons.

“We wish the club, the committee and players all the very best going forward.”

