Third-place in North Caledonian League secured by Halkirk United after victory on new pitch at Alness United

Halkirk United finished third in the North Caledonian League thanks to a 2-0 win at Alness United on Saturday.

A goal in each half by Sam Barclay secured the victory for the Anglers, who were runners-up in the Football Times and North Caledonian Cup competitions this season.

The result lifted Halkirk above last year’s champions Golspie Sutherland by two points and they were three points away from runners-up Loch Ness and five points behind champions Invergordon.

40.GOAL For Halkirk Sam Barclay finds his way through 3 defenders and slots the ball in the bottom corner 1-0. — Halkirk United FC (@HalkirkUnitedFC) April 16, 2022

Alness, who were on the new all-weather pitch for this final fixture of the season, will be seeking to find consistency next term.

They lost their last 10 matches of a tough campaign, which saw them finish just above bottom side Bonar Bridge on goal difference.

Co-bosses bow out at Bonar Bridge

Bonar Bridge, meanwhile, have announced the departure of management team, Rob Mitchell and Scott Macgruer.

The division’s basement side’s statement said: “Rob and Scott have been dedicated managers, supporting the team brilliantly over the last two seasons and working tirelessly to push them further.

1/2. We are sad to announce the departure of our management team, Rob Mitchell and Scott Macgruer. pic.twitter.com/Mbr1KXM3lH — Bonar Bridge FC (@bonar_fc) April 16, 2022

“As they move on to different things, the Bonar Bridge Football Club committee would like to wish them the very best. Thanks to them both.”

Macgruer responded to the online announcement as he said: “Thanks to everyone at the club for giving us the opportunity to be part of the club for the last two seasons.

“We wish the club, the committee and players all the very best going forward.”