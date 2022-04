[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ellon Meadows won their home game against Culter United in the U18 B action on Saturday.

The match finished 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

The result means Ellon Meadows finish the season in fourth place and Culter United are second - 16 points behind champions Inverurie Locos.