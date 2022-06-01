Scotland v Ukraine: Steve Clarke’s key issues ahead of pivotal play-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has had a number of issues to ponder ahead of the pivotal World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine.

The Scots are chasing back-to-back tournament qualifications for the first time since the 1990s, when Craig Brown’s side made Euro 96 and the World Cup in France two years later.

Clarke is desperate to add a World Cup spot to their list of achievements, however they must first get past a Ukraine side not short of motivation courtesy of the horrific circumstances in their homeland.

The winner advances to play Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, which will be another huge obstacle given they have not lost at home since November 2018.

But first, we took a look at some of the important topics Clarke has had to address prior to this evening’s game.

Selection dilemma for Steve Clarke at centre-back

The absence of Kieran Tierney, Clarke’s regular option at left centre-back, means the Scotland boss will have a big call to make.

Scott McKenna seems like the de-facto, sensible choice. The former Aberdeen defender has been playing on the left side of a back three at club level with Nottingham Forest and while he does not provide the same attacking threat as Tierney, can more than handle himself physically.

The only question mark would be how fresh he is after coming through the play-off final against Huddersfield on Wednesday, before joining up with the Scotland squad.

The other natural option would be Leeds captain Liam Cooper, who is left-footed and would be on his natural side.

On the opposite side it is a toss-up between Jack Hendry and John Souttar. Neither have been playing regularly of late but Hendry featured in the last camp, scoring against Austria, while Souttar was out injured.

Scotland players finishing season on a high

Scotland and Steve Clarke are not short of players who finished the season with something to celebrate. That feel-good factor should not be under-estimated coming into a pivotal run of games such as this.

As well as McKenna, Ryan Christie and squad newcomer Ross Stewart both experienced the joys of promotion. Christie and Bournemouth wrapped up their ascension to the Premier League a bit earlier than Stewart, who scored in Sunderland’s League One play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

You have also got Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston were title-winners with Celtic in Scotland while Cooper had the emotional high of securing Premier League survival on the final day.

Andy Robertson may have joined up with the squad on the back of two gut-wrenching disappointments, while Billy Gilmour and Grant Hanley have endured difficult seasons with Norwich, but all three have impressed in recent Scotland outings.

Fitness of Billy Gilmour

Gilmour has been a talisman for Scotland and Clarke since emerging as one of the bright sparks of the European Championships last year.

However he was sidelined towards the end of the season with Norwich due to an ankle problem but Clarke had no hesitations in naming him in the squad.

If it was a one-off game to determine Scotland’s World Cup fate then it would be tempting to give Gilmour the go-ahead for the game.

If not, then the energy and drive of Scott McTominay will be a valuable alternative in the middle of the park.

Who starts up front?

Centre-forward is an area where Clarke is blessed with options.

Scotland have tended to operate either with two attacking midfielders behind a lone striker or as a 3-5-2. Clarke’s choice of personnel may well dictate what system he plays.

John McGinn is a shoo-in and he has played his best football for Scotland in a more advanced role. There is an argument for him being the country’s most valuable player.

Christie played an important role for Bournemouth towards the end of the season and has been a regular figure under Clarke. In a game which will need creativity to unlock the Ukrainian defence, Christie could be key.

Ché Adams has started six of the last seven games for Scotland and scored in the crucial wins over Moldova and Denmark. He is probably the best natural finisher in the team and it is hard to see him being left out of the starting line-up.

It would be harsh on Lyndon Dykes, who has been one of Clarke’s great finds. It could ultimately come down to whether Scotland prefer Christie in a deeper role or go for the more direct approach with Dykes. The QPR striker scored in four consecutive games last year, a feat which cannot be forgotten.

Stewart will be the wildcard option. It would be a calculated gamble to pitch him in for his Scotland debut in such a pivotal game and Clarke has tended to be risk-averse in his team selection. But he is the man in form with 26 goals this season.