Late winner secures Highland Amateur Cup quarter-final spot for Avoch

Avoch’s Ian Penwright scored a last-gasp winner to earn the Black Isle side a 2-1 victory against Highland Amateur Cup third round opponents Kirkwall Hotspurs at Coronation Park.

After a goalless first half, Thorfinn took the lead just after the hour mark when Andrew Mulraine scored direct from a free-kick.

Hotspurs were twice denied by the woodwork, but in a late rally Paul Smith levelled with an angled drive.

With extra-time looming, Penwright squeezed home a Smith delivery from close range.

A second half blitz saw Ness come from behind to beat island rivals Carloway 5-1 at Fivepenny.

After a scoreless first half, Stewart ‘Bubble’ MacDonald gave Carloway the lead before Ness skipper Micheil Russell Smith levelled direct from a free-kick.

Mathew MacIver edged Ness in front when he scored the club’s 300th goal in the Highland Amateur Cup.

MacIver made it 3-1 in the 75th minute and further goals from Colin MacLeod and Angus MacLennan rounded off a sparkling second half display from the Niseachs, who host Avoch in the next round.

Golspie Stafford strike back to win

Golspie Stafford also came from behind in a 5-2 win against Black Rock Rovers at Evanton.

Rocks’ Mike Rae opened the scoring on the half hour mark, but Sam MacKay levelled with a long-range effort just before the break.

Stafford took control in the second half and MacKay scored twice from the spot, either side of a Shaun Campbell goal. Gary Pullen also netted for Stafford, with Ryan McFee scoring Rocks’ other counter.

Iochdar Saints’ cup sojourn came to an end at Culbokie, where they lost 4-0 to High Ormlie Hotspur.

HA cup Quarter final matches (16th July)

Stromness Athletic v Pentland United

Golspie Stafford v High Ormlie Hotspur

Ness v Avoch

IRN Security v Wick Groats Information on venues and kick off times TBC #HAC — Highland Amateur Cup (@highlandamcup) June 25, 2022

Aaron Wilson scored twice in the first half and was denied a hat-trick when his spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Saints keeper Connor MacPhee just on half-time.

Second half goals from Liam Bain and Stuart Campbell rounded off a fine display from Hotspur.

Trophy holders also make progress

Holders Wick Groats edged through against County opponents Staxigoe United 2-1.

Graham MacNab and Greg Shearer scored for Groats, while Chris Green replied for Staxigoe.

Pentland United eased to a 5-0 win against Lairg Rovers at Castletown.

The goals were shared about with Andy MacKay, James Murray, Cameron Montgomery, James MacLean and Colin MacLean the players on target for the Stabbies.

IRN Security defeated Sleat and Strath 3-0 after extra-time in Ardersier.

Steve Sanderon came off the bench to break the deadlock. A fine solo effort from Michael Corbett made it 2-0 and Alan Duff knocked in a Paul Beaton corner to seal the win.

In the other tie, Stromness Athletic eased to a 5-2 home victory against Wick Thistle, who finished the tie with nine men.

