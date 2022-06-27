Late winner secures Highland Amateur Cup quarter-final spot for Avoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late winner secures Highland Amateur Cup quarter-final spot for Avoch

By Paul Chalk
June 27, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 6:04 pm
Avoch’s Ian Penwright scored a last-gasp winner to earn the Black Isle side a 2-1 victory against Highland Amateur Cup third round opponents Kirkwall Hotspurs at Coronation Park.

After a goalless first half, Thorfinn took the lead just after the hour mark when Andrew Mulraine scored direct from a free-kick.

Hotspurs were twice denied by the woodwork, but in a late rally Paul Smith levelled with an angled drive.

With extra-time looming, Penwright squeezed home a Smith delivery from close range.

A second half blitz saw Ness come from behind to beat island rivals Carloway 5-1 at Fivepenny.

After a scoreless first half, Stewart ‘Bubble’ MacDonald gave Carloway the lead before Ness skipper Micheil Russell Smith levelled direct from a free-kick.

Mathew MacIver edged Ness in front when he scored the club’s 300th goal in the Highland Amateur Cup.

MacIver made it 3-1 in the 75th minute and further goals from Colin MacLeod and Angus MacLennan rounded off a sparkling second half display from the Niseachs, who host Avoch in the next round.

Golspie Stafford strike back to win

Golspie Stafford also came from behind in a 5-2 win against Black Rock Rovers at Evanton.

Rocks’ Mike Rae opened the scoring on the half hour mark, but Sam MacKay levelled with a long-range effort just before the break.

Stafford took control in the second half and MacKay scored twice from the spot, either side of a Shaun Campbell goal. Gary Pullen also netted for Stafford, with Ryan McFee scoring Rocks’ other counter.

Iochdar Saints’ cup sojourn came to an end at Culbokie, where they lost 4-0 to High Ormlie Hotspur.

Aaron Wilson scored twice in the first half and was denied a hat-trick when his spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Saints keeper Connor MacPhee just on half-time.

Second half goals from Liam Bain and Stuart Campbell rounded off a fine display from Hotspur.

Trophy holders also make progress

Holders Wick Groats edged through against County opponents Staxigoe United 2-1.

Graham MacNab and Greg Shearer scored for Groats, while Chris Green replied for Staxigoe.

Pentland United eased to a 5-0 win against Lairg Rovers at Castletown.

The goals were shared about with Andy MacKay, James Murray, Cameron Montgomery, James MacLean and Colin MacLean the players on target for the Stabbies.

IRN Security defeated Sleat and Strath 3-0 after extra-time in Ardersier.

Steve Sanderon came off the bench to break the deadlock. A fine solo effort from Michael Corbett made it 2-0 and Alan Duff knocked in a Paul Beaton corner to seal the win.

In the other tie, Stromness Athletic eased to a 5-2 home victory against Wick Thistle, who finished the tie with nine men.

Highland Amateur Cup quarter-final draw: Ties scheduled to be played on July 16 – Stromness Athletic v Pentland United; Golspie Stafford v High Ormlie Hotspur; Ness v Avoch; IRN Security v Wick Groats.

