Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Fort William slip to opening day loss in North Caledonian League, while champions Invergordon are sunk by Alness United

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fort William's Lerlah Hay's attack on the Golspie goal is foiled by Louis MacPherson. Golspie left Claggan Park with a 2-0 opening day victory. Photograph: The Write Image
Fort William's Lerlah Hay's attack on the Golspie goal is foiled by Louis MacPherson. Golspie left Claggan Park with a 2-0 opening day victory. Photograph: The Write Image

Fort William’s first game back in the North Caledonian League ended in a 2-0 home defeat against Golspie Sutherland.

The West Highlanders, who were relegated from the Highland League last season, have a new-look squad under new manager Chris Baffour.

It was a welcome return to Claggan Park for the club, who were not permitted to play there last season due to its condition.

It was also the first time since the 1980s that Fort William had competed in the NCL and they will hope to find a way back to the Highland League via the pyramid play-offs.

Fort, who take on West of Scotland League visitors Benburb in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, were undone by Golspie’s goals on either side of half-time.

Sean Matheson put the 2020/21 champions in front late in the first half and Robbie Murray scored their second four minutes after the restart.

Golspie will be keen to build upon this result when they too are in Scottish Cup action on Saturday, away to Glasgow University, also of the West of Scotland League.

An airborne Lerlah Hay, backed up by Fort William team-mate Simon Omope, compete for the ball with Golspie’s Miller MacKay. Photograph by The Write Image.

Inverness Athletic kick off with win

It was derby day for newcomers Clachnacuddin as they made the short trip to North Kessock to take on Inverness Athletic.

The Merkinchers, who wrapped up the Inverness Amateur League Division Two title on Wednesday, couldn’t get off to a winning start here as Athletic posted a 2-1 victory.

Andrea Broomfield scored for Inverness in the first half and Harry Shewan made it two just after the interval.

The young Lilywhites kept plugging away and got their name on the scoresheet late on through Thomas Lewis, but ran out of time to grasp a leveller.

Alness stun champions Invergordon

Champions Invergordon crashed to an opening day defeat when they lost 2-1 at derby hosts Alness United.

The league winners, who face East of Scotland League First Division side Newtongrange Star in the Scottish Cup in Dingwall on Saturday, suffered a disappointing start against Alness, who last season finished second-bottom of the table.

Ryan Fee bagged both Alness goals, with the opener coming from the spot. Invergordon pulled one back thanks to a fine shot from Kyle MacDonald, but it wasn’t enough.

Saints made to battle for home win

North Caledonian Cup winners St Duthus dug deep to win 4-2 at home to Halkirk United, who had many players and coaches involved in the Highland Amateur Cup final which High Ormlie Hotspur won against Pentland United on penalties in Wick.

A goal from Saints’ Ben Bruce was all that split the teams at the interval and Finn As-Chainey doubled that advantage on 57 minutes.

However, Halkirk, who reached two cup finals last year and finished third in the league, battled back and goals from Sam Barclay and Bryan Reid levelled the contest.

Neither side wanted only a point though and the hosts’ Jake Lockett struck twice late on to secure the victory for the Tain team.

Thurso record starting win at Nairn

Like Halkirk, Thurso were also down in numbers due to the Highland Amateur Cup final, so they will be delighted to start with a 4-2 win away to Nairn County A.

These teams finished eighth and seventh respectively in 2021/22 and it was Nairn who edged ahead early on with a goal from Kyle MacDonald.

The Vikings responded in some style as goals from Grant Aitkenhead, Daniel Coghill, Dylan Alexander and Lewis Sheppard had them cruising 4-1 at half-time.

Kieran Duffty netted Nairn’s second goal of the afternoon, but it was too little, too late.

Orkney hold runners-up Loch Ness

The only goalless game was at Fortrose where Orkney were delighted to take a point away from last year’s runners-up Loch Ness.

The result came, despite the visitors having John Pickles being sent off seven minutes before the break and Loch Ness having a penalty saved.

Saturday’s fixtures – Football Times Cup first round – Halkirk United v Thurso (1.30pm), Alness United v St Duthus (1.30pm); North Caledonian League – Orkney v Inverness Athletic (12.45pm), Invergordon v Fort William (2pm), Clachnacuddin A v Loch Ness (2pm), Nairn County A v Bonar Bridge; Scottish Cup preliminary round  – Fort William v Benburb, Glasgow University v Golspie Sutherland, Invergordon v Newtongrange Star (at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall).

