Alness United eager to maintain early high standards in North Caledonian League

Alness United manager Robert MacCormack is urging his side to maintain the high standards they set by beating the champions a fortnight ago.

A 2-1 home derby victory against league winners Invergordon got United off and running as they aim to have a much better year after winning just three games last term.

They suffered a 5-0 Football Times defeat against impressive St Duthus last weekend, but aim to make it two wins from two in the league when Halkirk United come calling.

The Anglers were knocked out of the Football Times Cup on penalties by Thurso on Saturday, but after finishing just five points off the summit last season, MacCormack knows his side face a stern test.

However, he hopes his players will hit the heights with another big early-season display in order to net three more points.

He said: “It was a brilliant start for us in the league against Invergordon.

“We had a reasonably good pre-season, so it was a case of getting the boys prepared and fit for the very first game.

“After a really disappointing season last year, we’ve taken in a lot of guys in who have helped. It’s important we build on that first win, we have to make sure we do far better this year.

“We only won three games, which was not good enough at all.

“I told the players after the game against Invergordon, that’s the standards set and we cannot let that drop.”

Halkirk are dangerous opponents

The Alness boss certainly won’t be taking last year’s third-placed finishers lightly when they visit Dalmore on Saturday.

He said: “Halkirk are a very good team and we will have to be at our very best to get anything from the game. It’s a challenge we look forward to.

“Every single season, they’re always one of the favourites to win the league, but we challenge our players to compete in every single game.”

MacCormack hopes his team can return to form after that loss against the Saints, with a bolstered squad to hand.

He added: “St Duthus were really good, although we were missing a number of players involved (with Black Rock) in the (Association) Cup final.

“That’s no excuse and we still had a decent team on the park. We just were not good enough on the day.

“We will have the majority of our guys back for the weekend, with maybe a couple who are 50/50 due to injury, so we will see how they are.”

GOAL CLIPS

All the goals from yesterday's 5-0 win away to Alness United in the first round of the Football Times Cup.

Loch Ness hosting league champions

Elsewhere, last year’s runners-up Loch Ness have the chance to move top of the table if they can produce a big statement win against Invergordon at Fortrose.

The hosts have four points from their first two games, while the visitors are looking to bounce back from a 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat against Newtongrange Star and that league loss at Alness.

St Duthus have posted league and cup wins over Halkirk and Alness so far and can ensure they keep that up when they host Nairn A this weekend.

Orkney are chasing their first win of the season as they host a Bonar Bridge side, which only lost 1-0 at Nairn last Saturday.

NEXT FIXTURES. NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE – 3.9.22 Orkney v Bonar (12.45)

Loch Ness v Invergordon

Alness Utd v Halkirk Utd

Thurso v Fort William

St.Duthus v Nairn 'A' FOOTBALL TIMES CUP ROUND 1

Golspie v Inverness Ath (1.30) All 2 p.m kick-offs unless stated

The islanders, after posting a fine 0-0 draw at Loch Ness, were edged out 3-2 by Inverness Athletic, so need a win to keep the early pace-setters within range.

Fort William hit the road as they hunt their first league points away to Thurso, who lost their opening league game 4-2 at St Duthus.

The new-look Lochaber team, who dropped down from the Highland League last season, are seeking to hit back from their 4-0 home Scottish Cup loss to Benburb on Saturday.

Cup test for perfect starters Athletic

There is also a first-round tie in the Football Times Cup as Golspie Sutherland host Inverness Athletic.

The visitors have begun their campaign with two league victories, while Golspie return to action two weeks after a 2-0 opening day league win at Fort William.

