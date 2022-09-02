Run Garioch to return in 2023 – and entries open this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Entries will open tomorrow at 8am for next year’s Run Garioch race.

Race organiser Christine Appel has confirmed the event, which returned after a three-year absence earlier this year, will take place on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

She said: “The 5k, 10k, half marathon and children’s races are all confirmed. We’re looking at improvements to the 5k course and getting the 5k 10k accurately measured for next year.

“There was some discussion about whether distances were quite right or not but we’ll make sure we’re good to go with those.

“It was fantastic to have it back this year. It had been three years since our last event and we were all a bit nervous about basic things like remembering what we were doing and what our jobs were.

“It all came together perfectly on race day and we’re so pleased our volunteers and runners were with us on the day.”

May date to remain

The three-year break due to the Covid pandemic led to organisers having a rethink on the timing of the event and Appel has confirmed the move to May will remain.

Appel said: “The intention is to carry on every year as before. The move from March to May has been well received.

“It’s a lot warmer for the runners and volunteers and it gives us more options for the event village.

“It’s very good for the barbecue as well so that’ll be carrying on.

“Last year was about trying to get back on our feet. There was a lot of uncertainty whether the race would go ahead as people were hesitant about being in crowds and so forth. Hopefully everyone will feel more confident on a number of levels.

“By opening entries this weekend it gives people a lot more time to train and we’re hoping to make a few more announcements over the coming weeks and months.”

Local community remains the focal point of the race

The event will continue to support Garioch Sports Centre while local charities will also benefit from the race but fees will not be increased due to the increased cost of living.

Appel said: “We’re holding the race entry fees at the same level as this year.

“We took them down for our return and we’re holding them as we are aware things are more expensive just now and people might be struggling.

“It is a charity fundraiser, it’s not a private enterprise and the money we raise goes to the Garioch Sports Centre.

“We work with three partner charities in Clan, Charlie House and Inspire.

Their runners will raise funds on the day so it really is a community charity event in every sense.

“We have great support from local clubs and teams such as Colony Park FC.

“Their runners come out in force to fundraise on behalf (of) their club and we want to see that continue.”

Entries are being accepted online at www.rungarioch.co.uk with the opening also coinciding with the open weekend at Garioch Sports Centre.

Appel added: “The heart of the race is very much at the sports centre which is at the heart of Inverurie so we connect the two together via the race.”