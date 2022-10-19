Investor LCP snaps up third retail property in Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Commercial property and investment company LCP has acquired its third retail centre in Aviemore in slightly more than 12 months.

The company has added Aviemore Retail Park to its growing portfolio in the town after acquiring the location for an undisclosed amount.

The 50,550 sq ft parade, which opened in 2017, is fully let with six tenants – anchored by Aldi, with Superdrug, Costa Coffee, The Snug Speyside Distillery Visitor Experience and Tiso outdoor experience shop.

The retail park joins Aviemore Shopping Centre and Myrtlefield Centre, both on Grampian Road, Aviemore, which the commercial property company bought in the summer of 2021 bringing its total retail portfolio in the town to 85,550 sq ft.

LCP group managing director James Buchanan said: “Aviemore Retail Park occupies a prime site in what is a busy all-year-round tourist destination, so we’re pleased to have added this significant centre to our real estate assets.

“As a business we remain committed to seeking suitable sites we can add value to and have £300 million available to invest ranging from £500,000 to £30m.”

LCP is a national commercial property and investment company and one of the UK’s largest private owners and managers of retail, leisure, industrial, office and residential property.

The West Midlands-based firm is one of the UK’s most sizeable owners of local and convenience-led retail parades.

In total LCP has a retail portfolio comprising more than 9.4 million square feet and more than 370 sites.

In its most recent accounts, London and Cambridge Properties said its assets broke through the £1 billion mark due to acquisitions and development of its portfolio.

The firm was established in 1987 and is backed by the British Greek Chandris family operating in key locations throughout the UK, Germany and Poland.