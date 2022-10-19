Investor LCP snaps up third retail property in Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investor LCP snaps up third retail property in Aviemore

By Simon Warburton
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 7:01 am
Aviemore Retail Park
LCP has had extremely busy 12 months in Aviemore.

Commercial property and investment company LCP has acquired its third retail centre in Aviemore in slightly more than 12 months.

The company has added Aviemore Retail Park to its growing portfolio in the town after acquiring the location for an undisclosed amount.

The 50,550 sq ft parade, which opened in 2017, is fully let with six tenants – anchored by Aldi, with Superdrug, Costa Coffee, The Snug Speyside Distillery Visitor Experience and Tiso outdoor experience shop.

Aldi sign
Aldi is the anchor store in Aviemore Retail Park.

The retail park joins Aviemore Shopping Centre and Myrtlefield Centre, both on Grampian Road, Aviemore, which the commercial property company bought in the summer of 2021 bringing its total retail portfolio in the town to 85,550 sq ft.

LCP group managing director James Buchanan said: “Aviemore Retail Park occupies a prime site in what is a busy all-year-round tourist destination, so we’re pleased to have added this significant centre to our real estate assets.

We have £300 million available to invest ranging from £500,000 to £30m”

LCP group managing director James Buchanan

“As a business we remain committed to seeking suitable sites we can add value to and have £300 million available to invest ranging from £500,000 to £30m.”

LCP is a national commercial property and investment company and one of the UK’s largest private owners and managers of retail, leisure, industrial, office and residential property.

The West Midlands-based firm  is one of the UK’s most sizeable owners of local and convenience-led retail parades.

In total LCP has a retail portfolio comprising more than 9.4 million square feet and more than 370 sites.

In its most recent accounts, London and Cambridge Properties said its assets broke through the £1 billion mark due to acquisitions and development of its portfolio.

The firm was established in 1987 and is backed by the British Greek Chandris family operating in key locations throughout the UK, Germany and Poland.

