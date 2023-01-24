North Region Junior football: Dyce frustrated with draw at Montrose – but boss Alfie Youngson pleased to get game played

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Region Junior football: Dyce frustrated with draw at Montrose – but boss Alfie Youngson pleased to get game played

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
January 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 7:49 am
Links Park, Montrose. Image: SNS
Links Park, Montrose. Image: SNS

Montrose Roselea and Dyce shared the spoils in their McBookie.com Premier League encounter at Links Park – with the 1-1 draw the only top-flight fixture to beat the weather on Saturday.

Visitors Dyce went in front in the first half when Sam Robertson broke on the right and found Gui Barbosa, who rounded the keeper and slotted the ball home.

Roselea equalised with 11 minutes remaining when Chullain Doan fired home from distance to give the home team a point.

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson, while satisfied with the performance, reckons his side need to be more ruthless, saying: “I felt we were totally dominant and it was a pleasing performance, but we just lacked a wee bit of ruthlessness in front of goal.

“Their goal was the only shot on target they had all afternoon when we switched off at a throw-in and Roselea’s manager Eric Watson admitted it was a bit of a smash-and-grab from their perspective.

Former Cove Rangers captain Eric Watson.

“That said, we played some of our best football of the season and that was only our third game in eight weeks because of postponements and the festive break. I was delighted that the match went ahead and it’s a great set-up at Links Park.

‘There are some excellent players in the squad’

“Although we’ve had a few matches postponed, we’re not too far behind.

“At this level, you’ve just got to accept that a bit of bad weather will affect the pitches and now that we have floodlights at Ian Mair Park, hopefully, we’ll get some midweek games under the lights.

“We had a massive turnover of players in the summer and 40 percent of our squad are now teenagers, with the oldest at the moment being 27 – so it’s a very young group.

“There are some excellent players in the squad and they’re getting better all the time but I don’t think we’ll get the full benefit of them for about 18 months.”

Next up for Youngson’s squad is a league trip to Nairn St. Ninian, a side he’s been impressed with.

He added: “They’re on a good run and we drew 2-2 with them earlier at home.

“They lost heavily the following week which indicates that, like ourselves, a lack of consistency might be an issue, but they’re very capable.

“Everyone came through Saturday’s match, but we’ll still be without Blair Johnson, who has a broken hand. He’s been a big miss over the last eight weeks or so, but he should be back soon.”

