Stonehaven up to fourth in the Premier League while Fraserburgh United extend lead in Championship

February 27, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 8:03 am
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Stonehaven moved up to fourth in the McBookie.com Premier League thanks to goals from Keith Horne (2), Ludi Metelski and Josh Christie at bottom club Banchory St Ternan.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce ran out 2-0 winners against Maud thanks to goals from Jack Walker and Craig Mackie.

Josh Byers and Stevie Livingstone found the net as Colony Park won 2-1 at Ellon United and Charlie Fonweban scored for Nairn St Ninian in the 1-1 draw at Dufftown.

Fraserburgh United consolidated their lead at the top of the Championship with Zak Conway (2), Liam Strachan (pen) and Ewan Taylor on the scoresheet as the Broch triumphed 4-1 at Islavale.

Sunnybank slipped up, being held to a draw at Forres Thistle, Finn Kemlo levelling after Brandon Hutcheson had fired the Jags in front.

Strikes from Josh Robb (2), Calum Nicol, Matthew Robertson, Charlie Rothnie and an own goal saw Banks o’ Dee JFC run out 6-1 Spain Park winners against Glentanar and New Elgin defeated Lossiemouth United 2-1.

Culter’s Ritchie Petrie and Hermes’ Dominic Rae compete for the ball. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Danail Dimov, Cammy Fraser and Ryan Smart were on the mark as Culter won 3-0 at Lochside Park at the expense of Hermes in the quarter finals of the North Regional Cup, while Rothie Rovers required penalties to overcome Aberdeen University a goalless draw at Hillhead Centre.

Murray Soutar and an own goal saw Montrose Roselea get the better of Bridge of Don Thistle and, at New Advocates Park, East End were 3-1 victors over Newmachar United. The East End scorers were Craig Mackie, Bradley Manson and Lewis Masson.

Results

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 0, Stonehaven 4; Dufftown 1, Nairn St Ninian 1; Dyce 2, Maud 0; Ellon United 1, Colony Park 2.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Banks O’Dee JFC 6, Glentanar 1; Buchanhaven Hearts 1, Burghead Thistle 1; Forres Thistle 1, Sunnybank 1; Islavale 1, Fraserburgh United 4; New Elgin 2, Lossiemouth United 1.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Quarter-final: Aberdeen University 0, Rothie Rovers 0 (Rothie win 5-4 on penalties); East End 3, Newmachar United 1; Hermes 0, Culter 3; Montrose Roselea 2, Bridge of Don Thistle 1.

