Golspie Sutherland shock North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness to offer chasers chance

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home of North Caledonian League leaders, Loch Ness.
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home of North Caledonian League leaders, Loch Ness.

North Caledonian League front-runners Loch Ness slipped to their first home loss of the season as Golspie Sutherland posted a surprise 3-1 win in Fortrose.

With chasers Invergordon’s fixture away to Orkney wiped out by the snow, the leaders remain 14 points in front, and the defending champions now have five games in hand and eight to play overall.

So, while Invergordon now have a chance, they will almost certainly have to win all their games to retain the title.

Loch Ness have just three games left, with their next fixture being away to St Duthus on March 25, on the same day as Invergordon host Inverness Athletic.

Shane Carling’s table-toppers, who had only lost once all season in the league, were undone as goals from Shaun Urquhart, Donnie Ross and Gary Pullen earned the slick visitors their win. Liam Taylor netted for Loch Ness.

This was the first of seven away matches for Golspie, who are now third in the league, ahead of Inverness on goal difference, with two games in hand over the Highland capital side.

These teams go toe-to-toe again this Saturday when they meet at the same venue in the semi-finals of the North Caledonian Cup, while Nairn County reserves host Invergordon.

Clach ‘A’ team v Inverness Athletic

In the weekend’s city derby, Clachnacuddin reserves lost 1-0 against Inverness Athletic at the Royal Academy.

Midfielder Harry Shewan’s first half strike made all the difference for Stuart Ross’ team in a contest where Athletic captain Ryan MacLeod was sent off at half-time.

Alness edge seven-goal home contest

In a fixture which shifted venues to Dalmore Park due to the wintry weather, Alness United were made to work for a 4-3 win against basement side Bonar Bridge.

Callum Coli put Alness ahead on 21 minutes, but Bonar soon levelled through Drew Sutherland.

Parity lasted just a few minutes before Ryan Stewart nudged Alness back in front, but against Bonar replied as Adam Mackay made it 2-2 at half-time.

A second goal from Coli and one from Ryan McFee pulled the match out of Bonar’s reach, who set up a grandstand finish when Sutherland added his second goal with six minutes to go.

The win for ninth-placed Alness moves them to within two points of Halkirk United. Bonar stay seven points behind Nairn County, with only two fixtures in hand.

As with the Orkney v Invergordon clash, the Halkirk United v St Duthus and Thurso v Nairn County reserve fixtures were postponed due to snow-covered pitches.

Athletic and Tain Saints set for clash

While the North Caledonian Cup semis are in the spotlight this coming weekend, the main game in the league sees Inverness Athletic and St Duthus go head-to-head. These are two teams who will be aiming for title shots in 2023/24.

