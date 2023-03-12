Aberdeen University retain boat race title with victory over Robert Gordon University

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Aberdeen Boat Race bragging rights remain with Aberdeen University boat club after they beat city rivals Robert Gordon University to retain their title on the River Dee on Saturday.

Champions Aberdeen Uni extended their head-to-head record to 20-8 with a hard-fought win on the 3.5km stretch of the river.

The 28th annual contest was supported by an enthusiastic crowd with RGU winning the second crew race by quarter of a length before Aberdeen University alumni claimed victory by a third of a length to level the meeting at 1-1.

It was left to the first team squads to go head-to-head in the main race and it was a comfortable win for Aberdeen University as they crossed the line with a three and a quarter length margin ahead of their rivals.

Aberdeen University congratulated their winning team on social media.

A tweet read: “Congrats to our University of Aberdeen rowers who triumphed in the first crew race at today’s Aberdeen Boat Race!

“Commiserations to our Robert Gordon Uni opponents, and huge thanks to all those involved in delivering yet another memorable day on the Dee.”

