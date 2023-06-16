Huntly football referee Mike Ritchie takes to international stage – at six-a-side World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly football referee Mike Ritchie takes to international stage – at six-a-side World Cup

The former SPL official was the only Scottish referee at the tournament in Germany.

By Paul Third
Huntly referee Mike Ritchie was Scotland's only referee at the six-a-side World Cup in Germany. Image: Leisure Leagues.
Huntly referee Mike Ritchie was Scotland's only referee at the six-a-side World Cup in Germany. Image: Leisure Leagues.

Huntly referee Mike Ritchie flew the flag for Scotland after representing his country at the six-a-side World Cup in Germany.

The 63-year-old, who refereed SPL games earlier in his officiating career, has just returned from Emmen, after officiating at the tournament which ran from June 2-11.

Ritchie was thrilled to be asked by Leisure Leagues, and joked the decision to accept the invitation was an easy one.

He said: “I started refereeing six-a-side games locally last year and we’ve had two small seasons, which have been 14 weeks and 12 weeks.

“The games are played at the all-weather pitch behind the school in Huntly.

“I’ve refereed their local leagues and got a phone call from them asking if I’d like to go to Essen in Germany to do their World Cup.

“It wasn’t a hard decision to make.”

Kazakhstan crowned World Cup winners

The pitch used for the six-a-side World Cup in Emmen. Image: Leisure Leagues.

The tournament drew thousands of spectators and the representation of referees was as global as the competition itself.

Ritchie said: “There were 14 referees out there and I was the only one from this country.

“There were three from Germany, two from Slovakia, two from Croatia, one from Moldova, one from Latvia in there – so there was a good mix of officials in the team.

“I was involved in a lot of games.

“You either refereed a game or were in the technical area, and we had at least four games every day.

“Kazakhstan won the tournament 2-1 on penalties after drawing 2-2 with Ukraine in the final.”

Six-a-side football is a fast paced alternative

Greg Allen, area manager for Leisure Leagues in Huntly, was delighted to see Ritchie rewarded with the call-up to the tournament.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of that we offer this to our match officials. We offer a pathway for aspiring referees to follow their dreams.”

The six-a-side format is quick and intense, as well as very different to the traditional 11-a-side game.

Ritchie said: “There are lots of different rules in six-a-side.

“The goalkeeper can only play the ball inside his area, but he can come out and play it once as a defensive tackle.

“It’s all kick-ins and you can score from every one. Every free-kick is direct, the goals are smaller and there are rolling substitutions during the game.

“There are some major differences – there are no sliding tackles, which is really good, and if a player backchats to a referee the free kick moves forward six yards every time.

“The penalty shoot-outs start on the halfway line and the player runs forward and tries to score.”

Appeal for new teams to join Huntly league

Ritchie hopes to get the chance to return to officiating local games for Leisure Leagues, and has urged teams in the north of Scotland to consider joining the division.

He said: “The league in Huntly hasn’t started again because there has been a fall-off in teams.

“We started with 12 teams last year, and finished the season with eight. (Then) this season we finished with six teams.

“I know Leisure Leagues are trying desperately to get teams involved from all areas, because the leagues only run in two places in Scotland – Huntly and Dumfries.

“There is the opportunity for players to be picked for the Scottish team which competed in the World Cup – the one which played earlier this month got to the last 32.”

Clubs interested in joining the league can find out more at www.leisureleagues.net

 

[[title]]

[[text]]

