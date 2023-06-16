Aberdeen firm AEL notches up higher sales in key global markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm AEL notches up higher sales in key global markets

Bases in Mexico and Azerbaijan help drive up turnover.

By Keith Findlay
AEL founder Graeme Mackie. Image: Gramite PR
AEL founder Graeme Mackie. Image: Gramite PR

Growing demand for its services in the Caspian region and Mexico are helping to drive 25% growth at Aberdeen-based electricals group AEL.

Bosses at the company say it is on track for turnover of £12.5 million in the current trading year.

Last year, family owned AEL announced turnover had exceeded £10m for the first time.

It said growth was driven by demand for its electrical and subsea products and services from onshore, offshore, renewable, petrochemical, marine, subsea and other sectors.

Headcount up in overseas locations

In its latest update, AEL said its continued growth was also driving an increase in headcount.

There is now a team of seven serving clients across the Middle East and Caspian region from a branch office in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, payroll numbers at a subsidiary launched in Mexico just a few years ago have mushroomed to 16.

Ensuring diversified growth across multiple markets has been central to our growth in recent times.”

Graeme Mackie, AEL

The company also has offices in the US and Ghana serving North American and African markets respectively.

AEL has repositioned some of its top team in recent years to make the most of its key markets.

Founder Graeme Mackie and his son, Alan, are now joint managing directors. Alan is also president of Houston-based AEL Americas.

Opportunities closer to home too

Mr Mackie Sr said: “Ensuring diversified growth across multiple markets has been central to our growth in recent times.

“Having a refreshed team in place at our global headquarters will be pivotal in fulfilling our future ambitions.”

AEL also has Scandinavia in its sights

The changes are seen as crucial in growing AEL’s reach into England as well as consolidating inroads made into Scandinavian markets, particularly Norway.

Further growth is anticipated after AEL’s agreement as an authorised distributor of Seacon products was extended in Scandinavia, other parts of Europe and the Middle East.

l-r AEL employees Barry Davies, Mark Goonan, Andy Milne, Kris Radomski and Michael Brown. Image: Granite PR

Mr Mackie Jr added: “The US, UK, Middle East and Mexico remain equally important in our global vision.

“Ensuring we have good people in all of these locations remains the keystone in all that we achieve.”

The group took on its 50th employee last year as it pushed ahead with expansion plans.

Caspian base a ‘springboard’

Its long-term presence in Azerbaijan has for some time been seen as a springboard for further growth across the Middle East, including Turkey.

Meanwhile, market research into the potential for further expansion closer to home is expected to pave the way for new business with existing and new customers in the UK.

[[title]]