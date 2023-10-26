Benfica coaches bring European Cup to Thurso for youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benfica coaches bring European Cup to Thurso for youngsters

Thurso Football Academy's links with world-renowned soccer training course providers Coerver Coaching led to the far north visit from represents of the Portuguese giants.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
The Thurso Football Academy seven-to-10 section with, at the back, from left, Serguei Kandaurov, Wallace Jennings of Coerver Coaching, and Joao Rosmaniho. Image: Alyn Gunn.
The Thurso Football Academy seven-to-10 section with, at the back, from left, Serguei Kandaurov, Wallace Jennings of Coerver Coaching, and Joao Rosmaniho. Image: Alyn Gunn.

Coaches from two-time European champions Benfica received a warm welcome to Thurso in the rainy north of Scotland as they delivered football sessions to kids aged from four to 15.

The event at the Naver pitches to celebrate Thurso Football Academy’s 10th year went down a treat with all involved.

Former Benfica and Ukraine international Serguei Kandaurov and highly-respected coach Joao Rosmaninho visited Caithness to pass on top-level skills to around 100 youngsters.

The visitors also delighted the hosts by bringing a replica of the European Cup – which the Portuguese giants won in 1961 and 1962 by beating Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The coup came about due to the Thurso academy’s close relationship to world-renowned soccer training course providers Coerver Coaching, who also provided support coaches to help throughout the event.

A practical coach education course was also laid on for local coaches, who went through various drills and techniques used by Benfica in their set-up.

From left: Richie Campbell, Thurso Football Academy’s club development officer, Wallace Jennings, of Coerver Coaching, Serguei Kandaurov, Joao Rosmaniho, Joe Jones, of Coerver Coaching, and Alyn Gunn, head of Thurso Football Academy. Image: Alyn Gunn.

Ex-Benfica star hails far north hosts

Kandaurov was delighted to have made Thurso one of their coaching destinations during their visit to Scotland, having also visited Elgin.

He said: “It was a great pleasure for us to travel around Scotland with Coerver and visit the likes of the Thurso Academy in the north of Scotland.

“We had a fantastic time with the academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn, his partner Leanne, and Richie Campbell, its club development officer, as well as all the other coaches in Thurso.

“The hospitality from our host was very much appreciated and we hope that, as SL Benfica, we passed on some of our beliefs and methodology to everyone in what was a great experience.”

Top training drills and techniques

Gunn was grateful to have Benfica and Coerver’s coaches put on such great sessions for the youngsters.

He said: “It was a fantastic experience to have coaches from the two-time European champions in Thurso for the weekend.

“In true Caithness style, it lashed rain for us, so it was good for them to experience what we have to put up with on a weekly basis”

“Football-wise, it was great seeing the kids adapt to new training drills and techniques.

“The coaches were of a really high standard and quite clearly believe in their methods.

“As this our 10th year, it was important for me to have a high-profile club here – and I’m delighted it went well.”

Coerver director Gordon Craig added: “It was great to have our guys and Benfica up with Thurso Football Academy.

“Despite the weather, the feedback has been fantastic.”

