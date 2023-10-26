Moray mum with love for creative arts opens online store and reveals long-term ambition for Elgin premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray mum with love for creative arts opens online store and reveals long-term ambition for Elgin premises

Holly Lazenby knows it is a "scary" time to set up a new business. However she is determined to ensure it is a success.

By Sean McAngus
Holly Lazenby of Lazy bean, with her laptop
Holly Lazenby has launched her own business The Lazy Bean. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Since her childhood in Lossiemouth, Holly Lazenby has had a strong passion for the creative arts.

Back in January, she returned to Moray with her daughter after being away from home for years.

And now, she has taken the plunge to set up The Lazy Bean.

The online e-commerce shop sells creative work by independent entrepreneurs including art and books.

Holly Lazenby with a painting of five sailboats
Holly Lazenby has launched her own business The Lazy Bean. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The 27-year-old recognises it is a “scary” time to set up a new business.

However she is determined to ensure it is a success.

Holly Lazenby of Lazy Bean holding two canvases, one heart-shaped and one round
Holly Lazenby has always had a passion for the creative arts. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Holly said: “Since I was quite young, I have had a passion for writing.

“Over the years, I have written songs and books.

“The creative arts has played an important part of my life.”

Five books available on the Lazy Bean
Here are some of the books available in her online store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How did the idea for The Lazy Bean come about?

She explained: “The Lazy Bean came about as I was working on some children’s books.

“Then it sparked the idea of creating a store to host a bunch of artists and creative entrepreneurs.

“I wanted to find something I’m passionate about.

“I want to promote artists and creative who are unknown as there is so much talent out there.

“The business model is we sell their work on a markup giving the creative what they charged for it and we keep the profit.

“It is scary setting up a new business in the current climate, however I’m determined to be successful.”

Holly Lazenby holding two lanpshades

The flexibility of having her own business also helps her work around childcare.

She has been encouraged by responses from people in Moray.

Holly said: “The response has been positive to the online store.

“I am taking baby steps with the business.

“Online shops can sometimes scare some people as they want something on the High Street to walk into.

“I have been happy with positive responses and there might be a physical store one day.”

What are her future ambitions?

An aerial view of Elgin
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She hopes to open a physical shop in the Elgin town centre at some point.

But for now, she is focused on making this online store a hit.

She said: “The main goal remains to open up an actual physical shop in the Elgin High Street.

“I want to have a little coffee bar inside it and host events like art classes too so it is a space for people to interact.

“I need to get a bit of money behind me first, however it is my long-term ambition.”

Business Gateway Moray has helped her in the process of setting up the business.

The lazy bean website
She designed her own website. Meanwhile her sister created the logo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Are you going be setting up a new business in Elgin or somewhere else in Moray? Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

