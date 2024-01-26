Shane Carling says Loch Ness have set bar required for North Caledonian League title push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shane Carling says Loch Ness have set bar required for North Caledonian League title push

Loch Ness defeated Halkirk United 3-0 earlier this month, and return to action away to Fort William this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: David Jefferson/Loch Ness FC

Shane Carling insists Loch Ness know the standard they must maintain if they are to succeed in the North Caledonian League title race.

Last year’s champions Loch Ness are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to fourth-placed Fort William – with the match taking place at Lochaber High School.

Following call-offs against Orkney and Thurso, it will be their first fixture since a 3-0 triumph over third-placed Halkirk United on January 6.

Carling believes Halkirk remain one of three title contenders along with his side, who trail leaders Invergordon by three points.

North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness FC. Supplied by Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

The Loch Ness manager feels the manner of his side’s victory over the Caithness outfit must set the tone for their remaining eight matches of the campaign.

He said: “Every game we play now is going to be a cup final. We’ve got eight league games left and every one will be massive.

“Going to Fort William is never easy. Last year we won 2-1, with Phil Macdonald scoring in the last minute.

“We have got boys missing, but we are still going to go there with a strong squad.

“If the boys play like they did against Halkirk in the first game back after the break we’ve got every chance. We just performed on the day but they are a really good team.

“On our day we are capable of beating anyone in the league, but if we don’t perform we don’t win.”

Title race gathering pace

Loch Ness will host Invergordon in a crucial fixture on February 17, with Carling eager to build momentum ahead of that encounter following a period in cold storage.

Carling added: “It’s going to be difficult no matter what. In every game between now and the end of the season, we can’t afford to slip up.

“We really need to be playing. If we can win on Saturday, we’ve got Orkney and Inverness Athletic and then Invergordon.

“In the run up to that, every game is crucial. We need to make sure we win all our games up to playing Invergordon.

“It’s the same as last year in a way. Both teams are winning every week, and both are just waiting for someone to slip up. It’s probably going to go down to the last game of the season, with the way the two sides are playing.”

Invergordon will look to maintain their three-point advantage when they host Golspie Sutherland on Saturday.

Alness United and Bonar Bridge have the opportunity to move further away from bottom side Thurso when the sides meet at Dalmore Park.

Inverness Athletic host St Duthus, while the match between Orkney and Halkirk United has been postponed.

