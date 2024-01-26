Shane Carling says Loch Ness have set bar required for North Caledonian League title push

Shane Carling insists Loch Ness know the standard they must maintain if they are to succeed in the North Caledonian League title race.

Last year’s champions Loch Ness are back in action this weekend when they make the trip to fourth-placed Fort William – with the match taking place at Lochaber High School.

Following call-offs against Orkney and Thurso, it will be their first fixture since a 3-0 triumph over third-placed Halkirk United on January 6.

Carling believes Halkirk remain one of three title contenders along with his side, who trail leaders Invergordon by three points.

The Loch Ness manager feels the manner of his side’s victory over the Caithness outfit must set the tone for their remaining eight matches of the campaign.

He said: “Every game we play now is going to be a cup final. We’ve got eight league games left and every one will be massive.

“Going to Fort William is never easy. Last year we won 2-1, with Phil Macdonald scoring in the last minute.

“We have got boys missing, but we are still going to go there with a strong squad.

“If the boys play like they did against Halkirk in the first game back after the break we’ve got every chance. We just performed on the day but they are a really good team.

“On our day we are capable of beating anyone in the league, but if we don’t perform we don’t win.”

Title race gathering pace

Loch Ness will host Invergordon in a crucial fixture on February 17, with Carling eager to build momentum ahead of that encounter following a period in cold storage.

Carling added: “It’s going to be difficult no matter what. In every game between now and the end of the season, we can’t afford to slip up.

⚫️ NEXT MATCH ⚫️ On Saturday we head west to take on @FortWilliamFC in league action at the Lochaber High School Astro. More info 👇 🏆 Macleod & MacCallum North Caledonian League

📍 FORT WILLIAM

🏟️ LAOCHABER HS

⏰ 13:00 KICK OFF#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/TKTajhBfuB — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) January 25, 2024

“We really need to be playing. If we can win on Saturday, we’ve got Orkney and Inverness Athletic and then Invergordon.

“In the run up to that, every game is crucial. We need to make sure we win all our games up to playing Invergordon.

“It’s the same as last year in a way. Both teams are winning every week, and both are just waiting for someone to slip up. It’s probably going to go down to the last game of the season, with the way the two sides are playing.”

Invergordon will look to maintain their three-point advantage when they host Golspie Sutherland on Saturday.

Alness United and Bonar Bridge have the opportunity to move further away from bottom side Thurso when the sides meet at Dalmore Park.

Inverness Athletic host St Duthus, while the match between Orkney and Halkirk United has been postponed.