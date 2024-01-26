‘I had pain every day’: Drumnadrochit mum endures six bowel surgeries because of Crohn’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘I had pain every day’: Drumnadrochit mum endures six bowel surgeries because of Crohn’s

Kath Campbell has suffered years of pain because of Crohn's and colitis. Here, she speaks out on her condition and her efforts to fund research.

Kath Campbell in hospital because of Crohn's and, right, Kath walking in the hills of Drumnadrochit
Kath has endured numerous bowel surgeries but now the Drumnadrochit mother-of-two is helping to fund Crohn's research. Image: Supplied by Kath Campbell
By Andy Morton

Kath Campbell’s biggest wish is that in the future people with Crohn’s disease don’t have to go through what she has endured for more than 20 years.

The 49-year-old, who first started having stomach issues after the birth of her daughter in 1999, has been through six bowel surgeries.

She wears a stoma bag after surgery removed her large bowel.

Because Crohn’s remains untreatable, the disease is something Kath has learned to live with. But she steadfastly hopes it won’s always be that way.

Kath Campbell in a white hat during a fundraising walk in Drumnadrochit for Crohn's research
Kath Campbell on one of her fundraising walks in Drumnadrochit for Crohn’s disease research. Image: Kath Campbell

So, to fund research into a cure for the disease that has overshadowed her life for the past two decades, the Drumnadrochit health visitor and former nurse is raising money this January.

“There’s people that are getting diagnosed every day,” says Kath. “But for Crohn’s, there is no cure at all. One day hopefully they will get a cure. That would be amazing.”

Kath takes on the Big Winter Workout for Crohn’s disease

Kath is undertaking 31 minutes of exercise each day for the full 31 days of January to raise money for Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

The challenge is part of the charity’s Big Winter Workout that encourages participants to get active during one of the year’s more miserable months.

So far, Kath has mainly logged her minutes by walking in the hills around Drumnadrochit.

Kath and husband Mark on a snowy walk in Drumnadrochit
Kath and husband Mark on a snowy walk in Drumnadrochit raising money for Crohn’s & Colitis UK. Image: Supplied by Kath Campbell

And though she admits some might think half an hour is not a lot of exercise, she’s proud of what she’s achieved. After everything she has been though, getting out and about is a victory in itself.

“To me, it’s a lot for someone who’s not been out exercising or done anything like this before,” she says. “It’s a big commitment.”

‘I could have died’

Kath’s health problems started after problems during the birth of her daughter.

“I could have died,” says Kath, who had internal bleeding after a Caesarean section.

She believes she may have suffered post-traumatic stress from the experience, which can be a trigger for some bowel conditions.

“It was very stressful, and there wasn’t a lot of support afterwards,” she says. “It was like, we saved your life now on you go.”

Kath in hospital with her daughter
Kath’s symptoms started not long after the birth of her daughter in 1999. Image: Kath Campbell

She started getting diarrhea, and then some bleeding. Eventually she was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, but none of the treatments worked and she suffered debilitating pain for the next 10 years.

“The stomach pains were every single day. They told me I would get flares and then it would ease off. But it never eased off for me.”

Determined to beat bowel condition by herself

The pain affected Kath’s life in many different ways.

“The way I managed it was just not to not to eat if I had things to do. It sounds crazy, but if I didn’t eat then I wouldn’t get the symptoms, and therefore it was easier to manage.”

Ulcerative colitis is curable, but the cure is to remove the large intestine. For years, Kath declined surgery partly, she says, because she didn’t want to spend her life with a stoma bag, the rubber-like pouch that is worn on the outside of the body and acts as an external stomach.

Kath on a swing with her daughter around the time her Crohn's and colitis symptoms started
Kath with her daughter in Drumnadrochit around the time her Crohn’s and colitis symptoms started. Image: Kath Campbell

But she was also determined to beat her condition herself.

“I thought, I’ll try everything else before surgery. So, I tried acupuncture, a different diet, I went gluten free, dairy free everything. I just thought, I don’t want surgery. But in the end, it got to the point where I had no choice.”

Learning to live with a stoma — twice

She had the operation and an ileostomy — which forms the stoma — and soon learned to live with the external pouch.

More importantly, her pain was gone, and for 12 months all was well. She then had an internal pouch fitted, which meant she no longer had to deal with the stoma, and enjoyed another healthy 12 months.

A selfie of Kath in hosptial
Kath has endured six bowel surgeries and four non-bowel-related surgeries. Image: Kath Campbell

But when she fell unwell again, doctors decided to remove the internal pouch and go back to a stoma.

“It was a bit of relief,” Kath says. “Things weren’t going that great anymore.”

A few years after that, however, Kath started getting obstructions in her stomach. She would eat food, it would get stuck and she’d have to go to hospital.

Doctors found that part of her bowel was stuck to her bladder so she had to undergo yet another operation to remove another section of the bowel, which was then sent off for tests.

Says Kath: “And that’s when they discovered it was actually Crohn’s I had rather than colitis.”

Disbelief, and turning her back on Crohn’s

Kath didn’t believe the doctors. All this time she thought she had been battling colitis, and the news she had Crohn’s was a shock.

“I didn’t believe it for years, and I know that sounds silly,” says Kath, who based her reasoning on the fact that the test results didn’t definitively point to Crohn’s.

She effectively turned her back on her diagnosis and for five years lived her life doing what she wanted, eating what she wanted.

But her health issues soon caught up — she started having obstructions again as well as problems eating.

She agreed to a course of biologic medication, a powerful treatment that stops inflammation and is injected into her every fortnight.

Walking to make Crohn’s more visible

Kath has been on the treatment for three months, and so far it is working.

“I would say things are much better than they have been over the past year,” she adds. “This past 12 months has been one of my worst for about 10 years and I would say I’m definitely beginning to feel much better.”

Her recovery played a role in her decision to do the Big Winter Workout challenge. Here was something she was able to tackle that would also help people like her.

Kath and husband Mark walking in the snow in Drumnadrochit raising money for Crohn's research
Kath loves her daily walks around Drumnadrochit raising money for Crohn’s research. Image: Kath Campbell

She also saw it as an opportunity to make Crohn’s more visible.

“A lot of people, they don’t want to talk about it,” she says.

“I don’t care — I talk to anyone about it because I’ve had it for so long. But a lot of people pretend they don’t have symptoms, and just get on with their life. I think there is a lot of denial.”

The road to recovery lies through a snowy Drumnadrochit

Kath has already doubled her fundraising target of £125 and is hoping to add more before the end of the month.

She enjoys her daily walks, especially when the recent snow turned Drumnadrochit into a winter wonderland.

Sometimes she takes husband Mark with her, giving them both time to contemplate Kath’s two-decade journey with her bowel conditions.

“Every time I go out, I just think this is great,” says Kath, laughing. “Why don’t I do this all the time? I absolutely love it.”

Click here for Kath’s fundraising page.

