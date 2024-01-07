North Caledonian League: Sam Urquhart hits hat-trick as Loch Ness beat Halkirk United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Sam Urquhart hits hat-trick as Loch Ness beat Halkirk United

Invergordon have the chance to move clear at the top in midweek if they can defeat Clach reserves.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Scorer of Fort William's fourth goal against Bonar Bridge, Andrew Sneddon, in the thick of the action.
Scorer of Fort William's fourth goal against Bonar Bridge, Andrew Sneddon, in the thick of the action. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write image

Defending champions Loch Ness sounded a North Caledonian League warning as they defeated third-placed Halkirk United 3-0 on Saturday.

After the short winter break, teams were back in action with Sam Urquhart netting a hat-trick for the front-runners.

Urquhart scored goals in 15 and 35 minutes and rounded off his day with another goal five minutes from time to take his tally for the season to 18 goals, despite only signing in late September.

Last year’s runners-up Invergordon are level with Loch Ness on 35 points following their 4-0 win at basement hosts Thurso.

An own goal put the title chasers on their way in the opening minute and Jordan Knight made it 2-0 just five minutes later.

When Blair Morrison extended the scoreline to 3-0 after 17 minutes, the Vikings might have been fearing the worst.

However, the visitors to the Naver all-weather pitch netted just once more when Bradi Hulme got number four on 84 minutes.

Loch Ness and Invergordon are the two unbeaten sides so far this season, but Loch Ness were deducted three points deducted for fielding an ineligible player.

Invergordon have the chance to pull three points clear at the top of the table this Wednesday when they take on Clachnacuddin A.

Clach reserves edged out in Tain

Clach reserves made a real game of it in Tain on Saturday as they went down 3-2 against St Duthus.

Cameron Maclean’s retaken penalty after just three minutes put the Lilywhites in front, but Thomas Lewis ensured parity after 25 minutes.

Early in the second half, Finn As-Chainey nudged the Saints in front, but Rhuraidh Donald drew the scores to 2-2 on 67 minutes.

However, Thomas Lewis had the final say as his goal on 72 minutes earned St Duthus a narrow victory to keep them just below the top four, with Clach eighth in the table.

Fort William sharp to see off Bonar

Fort William kept their slim title chances alive as they ran out 4-1 home victors against Bonar Bridge to remain 10 points off the summit.

Bonar held firm until Michael Rodgers put the Lochaber team ahead after half an hour and Martin Munro doubled the scoreline just before half-time.

On 61 minutes, Andrew Mclean put the West Highlanders three ahead and Andrew Sneddon added his name to the scoresheet on 77 minutes.

Bonar Bridge, who are second-bottom of the table, netted a consolation 10 minutes from time thanks to Connel Gresham.

Fort William’s Juan Cardona takes the ball from Bonar Bridge’s Michael McClenaghan. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Pitch switch cannot halt Golspie

A searing start from Golspie Sutherland put them on the way to a rousing 6-2 rout against Alness United in a game reversed from the frozen park at Golspie.

Goals from Robbie Murray, Graham Macnab, Cameron Sutherland and Robbie Murray made it 4-0 inside the first 15 minutes.

Alness were reeling, but dug deep and Shane Harkness and Luke Mackay goals restored some pride for United.

Macnab and Sam Barclay goals rounded off a crushing display for Golspie, who are in sixth spot, while Alness are 10th.

Inverness kick off year with a win

Inverness Athletic were 2-0 winners against Orkney at North Kessock.

Ryan MacLeod got the ball rolling with a goal after just two minutes and Luke Mackay’s goal on 67 minutes took mid-table Inverness on to 14 points, one point ahead of their opponents.

More from Scottish Football

Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the year... so far
Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb.
North Region Junior football: Boss content despite Newmachar United's McBookie Premier League relegation scrap
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Rachel Corsie: Caley Thistle Women have to try make life difficult for heavyweights Rangers…
Fort William FC manager Alan Gray,
North Caledonian League: Fort William not ruling out title push
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen hold on to clinical talent Bojan Miovski beyond January window?
2
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr holding a trophy for the North Caledonian league win
North Caledonian League: Invergordon move level on points with leaders Loch Ness
King George V Park, Fortrose, the home venue of Loch Ness FC.
North Caledonian League: Leaders Loch Ness thrash Thurso as Invergordon edge out Bonar Bridge
Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387
Rothie Rovers' Scottish Junior Cup hopes ended by Bellshill Athletic
Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387
Rothie Rovers set sights on Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals
From left: Cape Town City owner John Comitis, Bonar Bridge manager Bobby Breen and then-Cape Town City manager and current Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy.
WATCH: Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy sends message of support to Bonar Bridge