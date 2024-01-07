North Caledonian League: Sam Urquhart hits hat-trick as Loch Ness beat Halkirk United

Defending champions Loch Ness sounded a North Caledonian League warning as they defeated third-placed Halkirk United 3-0 on Saturday.

After the short winter break, teams were back in action with Sam Urquhart netting a hat-trick for the front-runners.

Urquhart scored goals in 15 and 35 minutes and rounded off his day with another goal five minutes from time to take his tally for the season to 18 goals, despite only signing in late September.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ LNFC 3-0 @HalkirkUnitedFC A great display from the lads against a strong opposition. All the best to Halkirk for the rest of the season 🤝 Goal scorer:

Sam Urquhart ⚽️⚽️⚽️#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/w0ISfZ9me4 — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) January 6, 2024

Last year’s runners-up Invergordon are level with Loch Ness on 35 points following their 4-0 win at basement hosts Thurso.

An own goal put the title chasers on their way in the opening minute and Jordan Knight made it 2-0 just five minutes later.

When Blair Morrison extended the scoreline to 3-0 after 17 minutes, the Vikings might have been fearing the worst.

However, the visitors to the Naver all-weather pitch netted just once more when Bradi Hulme got number four on 84 minutes.

Loch Ness and Invergordon are the two unbeaten sides so far this season, but Loch Ness were deducted three points deducted for fielding an ineligible player.

Invergordon have the chance to pull three points clear at the top of the table this Wednesday when they take on Clachnacuddin A.

FULL-TIME SCORES IN THE NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Golspie 6 v Alness (Alness 1.30) 2

Fort William 4 v Bonar 1

Loch Ness 3 v Halkirk 0

Thurso 0 v Invergordon 4

St.Duthus 3 v Clach 'A' 2

Inverness Ath 2 v Orkney 0 #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/H6O8dGROb5 — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 6, 2024

Clach reserves edged out in Tain

Clach reserves made a real game of it in Tain on Saturday as they went down 3-2 against St Duthus.

Cameron Maclean’s retaken penalty after just three minutes put the Lilywhites in front, but Thomas Lewis ensured parity after 25 minutes.

Early in the second half, Finn As-Chainey nudged the Saints in front, but Rhuraidh Donald drew the scores to 2-2 on 67 minutes.

72’ GOAL! 3-2 Thomas Lewis with a screamer. — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) January 6, 2024

However, Thomas Lewis had the final say as his goal on 72 minutes earned St Duthus a narrow victory to keep them just below the top four, with Clach eighth in the table.

Fort William sharp to see off Bonar

Fort William kept their slim title chances alive as they ran out 4-1 home victors against Bonar Bridge to remain 10 points off the summit.

Bonar held firm until Michael Rodgers put the Lochaber team ahead after half an hour and Martin Munro doubled the scoreline just before half-time.

On 61 minutes, Andrew Mclean put the West Highlanders three ahead and Andrew Sneddon added his name to the scoresheet on 77 minutes.

Bonar Bridge, who are second-bottom of the table, netted a consolation 10 minutes from time thanks to Connel Gresham.

Pitch switch cannot halt Golspie

A searing start from Golspie Sutherland put them on the way to a rousing 6-2 rout against Alness United in a game reversed from the frozen park at Golspie.

Goals from Robbie Murray, Graham Macnab, Cameron Sutherland and Robbie Murray made it 4-0 inside the first 15 minutes.

Today’s @NorthCaleyFA full time result. The boys found themselves 4 goals down after 15 minutes which was ultimately their undoing despite improving greatly as the game progressed. pic.twitter.com/C9yKEVDPud — Alness United FC (@AlnessUnitedFC) January 6, 2024

Alness were reeling, but dug deep and Shane Harkness and Luke Mackay goals restored some pride for United.

Macnab and Sam Barclay goals rounded off a crushing display for Golspie, who are in sixth spot, while Alness are 10th.

Inverness kick off year with a win

Inverness Athletic were 2-0 winners against Orkney at North Kessock.

Ryan MacLeod got the ball rolling with a goal after just two minutes and Luke Mackay’s goal on 67 minutes took mid-table Inverness on to 14 points, one point ahead of their opponents.