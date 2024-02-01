North Caledonian League preview: Clachnacuddin ‘A’ gear up for tough Golspie test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League preview: Clachnacuddin ‘A’ gear up for tough Golspie test

The young Lilywhites are shaping up well, as boss Paul Maclennan calls for a top performance against the North Caley's form side.

By Paul Chalk
Clachnacuddin coach Paul Maclennan. Image: Peter Paul.
Clachnacuddin coach Paul Maclennan. Image: Peter Paul.

Clachnacuddin reserves have the fearsome task of taking on North Caledonian League’s form team Golspie Sutherland this Saturday.

The Breedon Highland League club’s young team, who sit eighth in the table, return to action for the first time since their 1-0 victory against Thurso on January 13.

Inverness Royal Academy is the venue as the Lilywhites take on a Golspie team who have racked up six successive wins since Andrew Banks returned the hot-seat in November.

That run includes last weekend’s eye-opening 3-0 win at title-chasers Invergordon, who regained top place in the division on Wednesday – thanks to a 4-2 victory at Alness United.

An inconsistent start to the season in the league cost former Golspie manager Mark McKernie his job, despite the e-Brora Rangers under-20s coach leading them to a Football Times Cup semi-final.

Under Banks, Golspie now look contenders for – at worst – a fifth-spot finish and a shot at the North Caledonian Cup.

Clach ‘A’ benefited from Loch Ness fielding an ineligible player earlier in the season as the were awarded three points from that match.

And  they have nine fixtures remaining to try and get the 10 points required to match last year’s haul of 27 points.

Clachnacuddin reserves manager Paul Maclennan. Image: Donald Cameron.

Golspie have eyes on next season

Manager Paul Maclennan knows his young side face a mighty task in trying to get anything against this weekend’s visitors, but predicts a good contest.

He said: “Andrew Banks has come in and replaced Mark McKernie, who is a good guy.

“I don’t know whether cup runs were a distraction at the start of the season for Golspie.

“I think they have taken in boys from up north, which has maybe solidified things.

“Golspie are always a strong team – they are always perennial challengers in the league and the cups.

“They are probably the form team in the league and they have certainly improved.

“Golspie will be looking to finish as high up the table as possible this season with an eye on strengthening again for next season.

“All we can do is try to take our A game into the game on Saturday and make sure we’re at our best and I’ve no doubt it will be a good game. ”

Young players are learning in league

Maclennan’s annual aim is to produce players for Conor Gethins’ first-team in the Highland League with Finlay Mackenzie and Robbie Urquhart two such recent examples of this working.

That being said, being competitive in the North Caledonian League each week matters, too.

Clach are immediately above Orkney and Alness United in the table – although the islanders have a few games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Merkinchers have two games in hand on sixth-placed St Duthus, who are five points ahead of them, while they only trail Inverness Athletic on goal difference.

Maclennan explained there have been opportunities to secure more wins this season, but his young group are learning from the experience in what is only the second year of competing in this division.

He added: “The big thing about us last season was we had no expectations. There was no pressure on us, so it was a case of ‘let’s see what we can achieve’.

“To get 27 points in our first season was a great achievement.

“I feel the league is far more competitive this season, which is a good thing.

“From the start of the season until the winter break, we’ve looked back as a team, and there were a couple of games in which we should have turned draws into victories.

“It’s good, as a young team, we can look back and be critical. Last season, we didn’t have any draws, but this season we have five so far – some of those draws could have been converted into wins.

“There is almost a mini-table forming. We have two games in hand over St Duthus and Alness, while Orkney have a game in hand.

“If we can try to push up to anywhere around seventh or eighth position, it would be a massive achievement for our second season.”

Bonar Bridge next for Invergordon

In the other games on Saturday, leaders Invergordon will be determined to stay ahead of Loch Ness, albeit having now played one match more, when they travel to second-bottom Bonar Bridge.

Loch Ness can keep matters in their own hands in Alness when they tackle Orkney, who, after a few ferry issues, will hope to play their first game since losing 2-0 at Inverness Athletic on January 6.

Fourth-placed Fort William – whose title chances are gone after their 5-2 home defeat to Loch Ness – are expected to collect three points at home to basement opponents Thurso.

There is also a North Caledonian Cup quarter-final in place on Saturday as Halkirk United, who are third in the division, host Inverness Athletic, who are seventh.

