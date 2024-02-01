Inverness 20-year-old’s dreams come true as he opens own barbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness 20-year-old’s dreams come true as he opens own barbers

Josh Martus passed his two-year barber course at college in just six months.

By Alex Banks
Josh Martus has opened a new barbers in Inverness. Image: Martus Studio
Josh Martus has opened a new barbers in Inverness. Image: Martus Studio

An Inverness 20-year-old has “achieved his dream” after opening his own barbershop.

Josh Martus passed a two-year training course in just six months after his lecturer decided he was ready.

Three years after first picking up the clippers, he has opened Martus Studio on Bow Court.

The barbers offers a range of men’s grooming services, including fade cuts and beard trims.

New Inverness studio a ‘dream come true’ for barber

Josh began cutting his own hair in lockdown and decided to take his new-found passion to college.

He said: “I decided I didn’t want to go around without a haircut and restrictions meant all the barbers were closed.

“I started cutting my friends’ hair when lockdown rules eased – my mum let me use half of the kitchen for my setup.

Josh said it’s a “dream” to have his own business. Image: Martus Studio

“After getting a bit of experience, I decided to go to college to get my qualification for future.

“The course was meant to be two years but I finished it in six months – my lecturer thought I was ready to go full time.”

Josh spent a year-and-a-half at Inverness barbers At-ik 57 but knew it was the right time to take the next step in his career.

He added: “One of my family members told me about this studio being available.

“I felt I couldn’t pass on this opportunity at the age of 20 – it was always my dream to own my own place.”

Martus Studio is ‘the beginning of something big’

Josh has seen customers follow him to his new location and is already dreaming of a big future.

He said: “All of my clients have been loving the new studio – since I moved I’ve had continuous clientele. There has been a lot of positive feedback as well.

The Bow Court barbers has undergone a makeover. Image: Martus Studio

“I’m absolutely loving having my own place – it feels like a sense of freedom. I can be my own boss and focus on producing more content for social media.

“I’ve got lots of great future plans – I would eventually like to have a bigger unit with multiple chairs.

“I’ll also be looking at introducing new services – this is just the start to something big.”

Conversation