North Caledonian League: Five-star Loch Ness win but Invergordon taste first defeat

Defending North Caledonian League champions Loch Ness won 5-2 at Fort William – as main rivals Invergordon crashed 3-0 against Golspie Sutherland.

The Fortrose-based front-runners, who were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player earlier this season, are now top of the table on goal difference, having played the same number of games as Invergordon.

Two early goals from Josh Race and one from Jamie Fraser had Loch Ness coasting in the “monster derby” played at Lochaber High School.

Five minutes before the break, a goal from Lewis Moran offered the West Highlanders some hope.

However, a double from Jake Lockett made it 5-1 for Loch Ness and Martin Munro’s goal was a mere consolation late on.

Golspie make it six successive wins

It’s now six victories in succession for in-form Golspie Sutherland as they ran out 3-0 winners at previously unbeaten Invergordon.

All the goals came in the first half as Robbie Murray’s opener was followed by goals from Alexander Mackay and Sam Mackay all inside 33 minutes.

Golspie are just one position and one point lower than fourth-placed Fort William and with a game in hand.

FULL-TIME SCORES IN THE NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Inverness 5 v St.Duthus 2 (IRA 1.30)

Alness 3 v Bonar Bridge 2

Fort William 2 v Loch Ness 5

Macaulay hat-trick fires Athletic

Inverness Athletic are now seventh and five points behind St Duthus with two fixtures in hand after they defeated the Saints 5-2 at Inverness Royal Academy.

Scott MacDonald gave the Tain team an early lead, but a Ryan MacLeod brace, including a spot-kick, then a double from Dom Macaulay amid a Jack Kerr reply put Athletic 4-2 in front at the interval.

Macaulay netted the only other goal late in the match to seal a fine day for Inverness.

Alness on the move after home win

Alness United rose to ninth spot thanks to their hard-fought 3-2 home victory against second-bottom Bonar Bridge.

Goals from Joel Burnett and Luke Mackay had Alness 2-0 ahead after 21 minutes, but Jack Corbett pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

Chris Graham restored Alness’ two-goal cushion, but Aiden Stainke made it interesting for Bonar with a second goal, but it came too late to prevent a United win from their point of view.

Due to ferry timing issues, Saturday’s match between Halkirk United and Orkney was postponed.

Fixtures for the week ahead

Invergordon will have the chance to regain top spot on Wednesday when they make the short trip to Alness United.

This Saturday, Loch Ness host Orkney, Invergordon to go Bonar Bridge, Fort William entertain Thurso, while Clachnacuddin reserves tackle in-form Golspie Sutherland.