North Caledonian League: Invergordon in pole position after beating Loch Ness

Invergordon are six points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after beating defending champions Loch Ness 3-0 in Fortrose on Saturday.

Last season’s runners-up have just four games remaining and are now firmly in control of where this year’s title ends up – although Loch Ness do have one match in hand.

Niall Docherty shot Invergordon in front just before half-time and second half goals from Ken Morrison and Ryan McFee wrapped up a big statement result.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ LNFC 0-3 Invergordon A bad day at the office as we lose ground to today’s opponents in the title race. #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/JdtzwDCsUE — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) February 17, 2024

Loch Ness were deducted three points earlier in the term for fielding an ineligible player against Clachnacuddin reserves – a decision the club still feel they were hard done by as they lost their appeal.

Despite being 15 goals better off, those three points could be the difference should Invergordon remain faultless in the run-in.

FULL TIME: Golspie Sutherland 1-1 Fort William We record our first away draw of the season. — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) February 17, 2024

Fort halt Golspie’s winning surge

Golspie Sutherland’s stunning eight-match winning run in all competitions came to an end as they drew 1-1 at home to Fort William.

Robbie Murray put Golspie in front four minutes before half-time, but the Lochaber men secured their first away draw of the season thanks to a 78th minute equaliser from Lewis Moran.

The result keeps Fort in third position, one place and one point in front of Golspie, who have played one game fewer.

Thurso net first victory since August

Basement side Thurso defeated Inverness Athletic 1-0 at The Dammies – their first victory since beating Alness United 4-2 in their opening game of the season last August.

It has been a torrid term for the Vikings, but Lewis McKillop’s first goal for the club against seventh-placed Athletic lifts them level on points with Bonar Bridge, with two games to spare.

Great to see Lewis McKillop getting his first Vikings goal this afternoon at the Dammies v Inverness Athletic. Photo from @InvernessAthFC #TFC #Vikings pic.twitter.com/NsMpcD3xat — Thurso Football Club (@ThursoFC) February 17, 2024

Orkney secure away win in Tain

Orkney played just their second fixture of 2024 – and it ended in a fine 3-2 victory at St Duthus.

Ferry and weather issues have kept the islanders out of action since they lost 2-0 at Inverness Athletic on January 6.

Finn As-Chainey opened the scoring for the Tain Saints after 11 minutes, but Wayne Kirkness levelled for the visitors.

Glenn Scott put Orkney ahead early in the second half, but Jack Kerr scored from a swiftly-taken corner to restore parity.

Five minutes from time, Chris Simpson wrapped up the victory for ninth-placed Orkney, who move to within one point of Clachnacuddin A and Inverness Athletic, while St Duthus remain in sixth spot.

Full time:

St Duthus 2 Orkney 3 — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) February 17, 2024

A waterlogged park led to the postponement of Bonar Bridge v Halkirk United.

This Wednesday, Alness United entertain Halkirk United in a rearranged match, while on Saturday Invergordon are home to Thurso and Loch Ness host Orkney.

The other fixtures are: Fort William v Inverness Athletic, Halkirk v Bonar Bridge and Golspie v Clach reserves.