North Caledonian League: Invergordon in pole position after beating Loch Ness

The defending champions crash to a 3-0 home loss as last year's runners-up open up a six-point lead at the summit of the NCL.

By Paul Chalk
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr holding a trophy for the North Caledonian league win
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr after Invergordon's 2022 league title win.

Invergordon are six points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after beating defending champions Loch Ness 3-0 in Fortrose on Saturday.

Last season’s runners-up have just four games remaining and are now firmly in control of where this year’s title ends up – although Loch Ness do have one match in hand.

Niall Docherty shot Invergordon in front just before half-time and second half goals from Ken Morrison and Ryan McFee wrapped up a big statement result.

Loch Ness were deducted three points earlier in the term for fielding an ineligible player against Clachnacuddin reserves – a decision the club still feel they were hard done by as they lost their appeal.

Despite being 15 goals better off, those three points could be the difference should Invergordon remain faultless in the run-in.

Fort halt Golspie’s winning surge

Golspie Sutherland’s stunning eight-match winning run in all competitions came to an end as they drew 1-1 at home to Fort William.

Robbie Murray put Golspie in front four minutes before half-time, but the Lochaber men secured their first away draw of the season thanks to a 78th minute equaliser from Lewis Moran.

The result keeps Fort in third position, one place and one point in front of Golspie, who have played one game fewer.

Thurso net first victory since August

Basement side Thurso defeated Inverness Athletic 1-0 at The Dammies – their first victory since beating Alness United 4-2 in their opening game of the season last August.

It has been a torrid term for the Vikings, but Lewis McKillop’s first goal for the club against seventh-placed Athletic lifts them level on points with Bonar Bridge, with two games to spare.

Orkney secure away win in Tain

Orkney played just their second fixture of 2024 – and it ended in a fine 3-2 victory at St Duthus.

Ferry and weather issues have kept the islanders out of action since they lost 2-0 at Inverness Athletic on January 6.

Finn As-Chainey opened the scoring for the Tain Saints after 11 minutes, but Wayne Kirkness levelled for the visitors.

Glenn Scott put Orkney ahead early in the second half, but Jack Kerr scored from a swiftly-taken corner to restore parity.

Five minutes from time, Chris Simpson wrapped up the victory for ninth-placed Orkney, who move to within one point of Clachnacuddin A and Inverness Athletic, while St Duthus remain in sixth spot.

A waterlogged park led to the postponement of Bonar Bridge v Halkirk United.

This Wednesday, Alness United entertain Halkirk United in a rearranged match, while on Saturday Invergordon are home to Thurso and Loch Ness host Orkney.

The other fixtures are: Fort William v Inverness Athletic, Halkirk v Bonar Bridge and Golspie v Clach reserves.

