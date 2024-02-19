Father of Claire Leveque who died in Shetland disturbance wants ‘justice’ for his daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father of Claire Leveque who died in Shetland disturbance wants ‘justice’ for his daughter

Clint Leveque has spoken to CBC News from his home in Canada.

By Ellie Milne
Claire Leveque and Clint Leveque
Clint Leveque, right, has spoken to CBC News in Canada about the death of his daughter, Claire Leveque. Images: Facebook.

The father of Claire Leveque has said he wants justice for his daughter following her alleged murder in Shetland.

The 24-year-old Canadian was discovered by police following a disturbance in the Sandness area on Sunday, February 11.

Claire, who had only been living on the island for a few months, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old man appeared in court in Lerwick in connection with Claire’s death.

Canadian Aren Pearson faced one charged of murder and made no plea.

Father of Claire Leveque wants ‘justice’

Claire Leveque headshot and floral tributes left for the 24-year-old in Sandness, Shetland, following her death.
Flower tributes have been left for 24-year-old Claire Leveque following her death in Shetland. Image Facebook/Dave Donaldson.

Claire’s father, Clint Leveque, has now said he wants “justice” for his daughter.

Speaking to CBC News from his home in Canada, he said: “There are no words to describe this whole situation.

“This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine.”

“Things aren’t really adding up,” Mr Leveque added.

In the interview, the “shell-shocked” father said he was trying to focus on the positive things about his daughter who was “so friendly” to everyone she met.

He said: “Being happy and doing things that she loved doing and being with people.”

Police investigation into alleged murder in Sandness, Shetland

Police at Sandness property
Police at a property in Sandness following reports of a disturbance. Image: Dave Donaldson.

An investigation into the alleged murder is being led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Officers have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Emergency services, including police, two ambulances and coastguard crews, attended the scene in Sandness after receiving reports of a disturbance just before 5pm on February 11.

A statement from police said: “A woman who died following a disturbance in Shetland on Sunday, February 11, has been named as Claire Leveque.

“Police were called around 4.55pm to the Sandness area of Shetland following a report of a disturbance and the 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.”

Police cordon in Sandness, Shetland, with parts of car on roadside
Car parts could be seen by the roadside before a vehicle was recovered from the water on Thursday. Image: Dave Donaldson.

The investigation has been focused on two areas of a “loop road” around the Melby Pier area.

A cordon was put in place around two houses on the route to the pier, where a car was pulled from the water on Thursday.

Divers and a recovery truck lifted the wreckage of the vehicle which had been in the water since the Sunday before – less than half a mile from the property where Claire was discovered.

Woman who died in Shetland disturbance named locally as 24-year-old Canadian

