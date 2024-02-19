Father of Claire Leveque who died in Shetland disturbance wants ‘justice’ for his daughter

The father of Claire Leveque has said he wants justice for his daughter following her alleged murder in Shetland.

The 24-year-old Canadian was discovered by police following a disturbance in the Sandness area on Sunday, February 11.

Claire, who had only been living on the island for a few months, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old man appeared in court in Lerwick in connection with Claire’s death.

Canadian Aren Pearson faced one charged of murder and made no plea.

Father of Claire Leveque wants ‘justice’

Claire’s father, Clint Leveque, has now said he wants “justice” for his daughter.

Speaking to CBC News from his home in Canada, he said: “There are no words to describe this whole situation.

“This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine.”

“Things aren’t really adding up,” Mr Leveque added.

In the interview, the “shell-shocked” father said he was trying to focus on the positive things about his daughter who was “so friendly” to everyone she met.

He said: “Being happy and doing things that she loved doing and being with people.”

Police investigation into alleged murder in Sandness, Shetland

An investigation into the alleged murder is being led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Officers have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Emergency services, including police, two ambulances and coastguard crews, attended the scene in Sandness after receiving reports of a disturbance just before 5pm on February 11.

A statement from police said: “A woman who died following a disturbance in Shetland on Sunday, February 11, has been named as Claire Leveque.

“Police were called around 4.55pm to the Sandness area of Shetland following a report of a disturbance and the 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.”

The investigation has been focused on two areas of a “loop road” around the Melby Pier area.

A cordon was put in place around two houses on the route to the pier, where a car was pulled from the water on Thursday.

Divers and a recovery truck lifted the wreckage of the vehicle which had been in the water since the Sunday before – less than half a mile from the property where Claire was discovered.