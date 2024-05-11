Richard Gordon: The stakes couldn’t be higher in SPFL pyramid play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: The stakes couldn’t be higher in SPFL pyramid play-offs

The struggles of those clubs relegated from the SPFL in recent years highlights the pressure on Stranraer to prevail against East Kilbride.

Stranraer celebrate going 2-0 up against Stenhousemuir. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

While the Premiership still has three more rounds of fixtures to go, the rest of the SPFL clubs rounded off their regular campaigns last weekend, and as ever, there was drama right to the last.

It was Caley Thistle who ended up in the relegation play-off spot in the Championship, Annan edged out Stirling Albion to secure survival in League One, and at the very bottom of the pile, Clyde completed their great escape and consigned Stranraer to the dreaded 42nd place.

The Stair Park side, the third oldest in the country, have been part of the senior set-up for almost 70 years, but there is every reason to believe that run could be about to end.

They kick-off the pyramid final this afternoon against East Kilbride, and the runaway Lowland League champions have to be seen as favourites to win through. Having built the club up in recent seasons, and with decent SPFL experience in their squad, the K-Park club have a winning mentality, and will clearly fancy their chances.

Their ambitious manager Mick Kennedy – well known to Dons fans for his highly publicised time in charge of Darvel – will be determined to make the step-up, and recent history is on his side.

The last four pyramid finals (it was not played in 2019-20 because of Covid) have been won by the Highland or Lowland League sides; Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Bonnyrigg Rose and The Spartans all emerging to claim their places, and the success they have since enjoyed spells out why the play-offs have been such a welcome addition to our game.

Cove have been the best example, securing two titles and a campaign in the Championship; Kelty also won League Two, and Spartans are attempting to gain promotion in their first season, taking a 2-1 advantage to Balmoor for today’s second leg. Only Bonnyrigg have struggled, finishing eighth both years and just avoiding the shootout on each occasion.

Cove Rangers and Kelty Hearts have been two teams to progress through the pyramid play-offs. Image: Jasper Image.

Contrast that with the fates of the sides who dropped down.

Of the five, only Brechin City have even looked like reclaiming SPFL status, losing to Spartans on penalties in last year’s semi-final, and narrowly missing out on the Highland League title to Buckie Thistle in 23/24.

The four clubs relegated to the Lowland League are miles away from a return, and in the season just completed, Albion Rovers finished ninth – 35 points behind East Kilbride – Cowdenbeath 10th, Berwick Rangers 13th and East Stirlingshire 14th. It is going to take a massive effort for any of those to become genuine promotion contenders.

All of which heaps even more pressure on to Stranraer ahead of this afternoon’s first leg. If they lose out overall, we may never see them back in the SPFL.

The Championship and League One play-offs are all finely balanced. I would expect Hamilton and Caley Thistle to emerge in the former, but find the other two difficult to call.

Stirling Albion can be a decent team, and if they hit form, they should overcome Dumbarton’s single-goal advantage, while Spartans have been a bogey team for Peterhead, losing just one of their six previous encounters.

I will be at Balmoor this afternoon, cheering on the home side, and hope they reach League One, setting up local derbies with Cove Rangers next season.

A welcome return to form

Apparently out of nowhere, the Dons have suddenly found form and put together their best run in the Premiership all season.

Of course, it might not be entirely unconnected that the upturn in results has come in the wake of Neil Warnock’s departure!

It has arrived too late in the campaign to make it anything approaching a successful one, but it is to be welcomed nonetheless, and six without defeat is no mean feat. Even more impressive has been the sequence of four clean sheets – only Celtic have achieved that in the top-flight this season – and setting aside the Scottish Cup semi, they have found a defensive solidity previously lacking.

The aim will be to extend that even further, and to finish with a flourish, giving Jimmy Thelin a better-placed team to take over when he arrives in the summer.

